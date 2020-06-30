Get ready for a socially distanced July Fourth barbecue.
Chippewa Valley and national health officials are urging people to stay close to their homes during the summer holiday if they can. Novel coronavirus cases are swelling in several states and Wisconsin counties, including Eau Claire County, and Eau Claire health officials this week attributed the county’s 28 new cases over the weekend to people not keeping their distance at small gatherings.
“If you can watch fireworks from your car or your backyard, that would be ideal,” said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County public health director, on Monday.
If people must travel beyond their backyard to celebrate the holiday, they can take some steps to cut down on risk, health officials say:
- Stay six feet apart from other households, even if it’s extended family, Weideman said.
- “Being outdoors is probably better than being indoors,” said Jay Butler, CDC Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases, at a Thursday press conference. Experts believe the virus doesn’t spread between people as efficiently outdoors.
- Being around people who are wearing masks is better than people who aren’t − and so is being six feet away from people you don’t live with, Butler added.
- At backyard gatherings, set up blankets and tables six feet apart, so people are encouraged to socially distance.
- People should bring their own utensils and drinks to cut down on the risk of virus transmission, Weideman said.
- Keep the music turned down, Weideman added. People tend to get closer to each other when they can’t hear each other talking.
- Keep a record of everyone who attends any gathering. It assists county health departments who have to get ahold of potential contacts, if someone later tests positive for COVID-19, Weideman said.
- If a beach or a park looks crowded, “change your plans and go to another location,” Weideman said.
Even people who are young or who don’t have risky underlying medical conditions play a “critical role” in not spreading the virus to the elderly or immunocompromised, said Robert Redfield, CDC director, at the press conference.
Less travel, lower gas prices
This week’s high-temperature streak may continue through the weekend.
Weather forecasts for Eau Claire during the July Fourth holiday makes Saturday look hot and sunny, with temperatures predicted in the low 90s and a small chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
While gas prices this July 4 look significantly lower than last year, tourist groups expect fewer travelers to hit the road.
The national gas price’s average as of Monday was $2.17 per gallon; that’s expected to increase ahead of the July Fourth holiday this weekend, according to the American Automobile Association.
But the coronavirus is still dampening typical holiday travel: Gas prices will likely be about 50 cents cheaper than during the Fourth of July last year, said Nick Jarmusz, AAA-The Auto Club Group’s director of public affairs, in a news release.
“Travel is by no means back yet, but we are encouraged to see people begin to travel as their communities reopen, and we all learn to navigate this new normal,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, in a news release.
Before leaving the garage, the AAA recommends people pack face coverings, cleaning supplies, a thermometer and travel documentation, including health insurance cards.
Several local road closures were reported by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation ahead of the Fourth of July holiday:
Dunn County:
- Highway 72 is closed east of Elmwood for the replacement of the Eau Galle River Bridge. The detour takes Highway 128, Highway 29 and Highway 25.
St. Croix County:
- U.S. 12 between U.S. 63 and Highway 128 east of Baldwin is reduced to one lane with a 13-foot lane restriction across the Union Pacific railroad bridge.
Trempealeau County:
- U.S. 53 is closed from the west junction of Highway 95 to Richter Road south of Whitehall. The detour takes Highway 121, Highway 93 and Highway 95.