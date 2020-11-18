The Trempealeau County Health Department announced a face mask order Wednesday, which will mandate masks for people in buildings with people outside their household, for people in line to enter a building, people in vehicles with others outside their household and people who can't socially distance outside.
The order goes into effect Saturday and will end Jan. 21.
The order applies to people in Trempealeau County ages 5 and older, according to a news release from the Health Department.
The county's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing "at an alarming rate," the order said, stating that the county will "continue to suffer from increased illness and vulnerability from an overwhelmed health care system" without security measures in place.
People will be allowed to remove face masks when eating or drinking, sleeping, swimming or on duty as a lifeguard, receiving dental or health care services and when communicating with a deaf or hard of hearing person, among other specific reasons. People with medical, developmental or mental health conditions that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt from the requirement, the Health Department said.
Kids between two and five years old are encouraged to wear a mask when they can't socially distance, and children under two should never wear a face covering, the Health Department said.
Face shields and masks with holes, vents or openings do not count as a face covering, according to the order.
Forty-three new cases of the virus were reported in Trempealeau County Wednesday, for a total of nearly 2,000 cases. Ten county residents have been hospitalized with the virus and 11 have died, according to county COVID-19 data.
The Trempealeau County Board of Health has also formally recommended that the Trempealeau County Board adopt an ordinance that would allow the Health Department to issue citations to people who do not comply with the order, according to the news release.
The new order is not "independently enforceable," according to the Health Department's announcement, but the department may investigate complaints.
If a person or establishment does not follow the mask mandate and also does not comply with a followup from the Health Department, "the local health officer and Trempealeau County may petition a court for an order imposing compliance," the order states.
The order was signed by Trempealeau County Health Department director Barbara Barczak.