EAU CLAIRE — Regis Catholic Schools identified two cases of COVID-19 this week, one at Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Eau Claire, the other connected to the girls' Regis Middle School tennis team, according to the schools.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department worked with the schools to identify students or staffers who interacted closely with the people who tested positive, according to Regis schools.
"We also followed proper cleaning and disinfecting protocols to control the spread of illness," the schools said in a statement Friday.
Cases of the virus have also been identified at the Eau Claire school district, UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College since classes resumed this fall, according to the Health Department.