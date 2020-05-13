Eau Claire County has two active public health investigations involving COVID-19. The investigations are taking place in one group home and one workplace and were initiated by two or more positive coronavirus cases in a building.
Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, declined to name those entities for confidentiality reasons but said people who live and work in the settings have been notified and are taking precautions.
An investigation entails working to make sure a spread is contained. Giese said the specifics depend on the facility in which COVID-19 cases occurred.
“We don’t empty out or close down a facility just because there is a case of COVID-19,” Giese said during a Wednesday media briefing. “We do work with every facility to make sure that the right response happens.”
That response includes people who came in close contact with an infected individual quarantining for 14 days.
In an investigation that occurs in a group home, Giese said some residents might be temporarily moved out of the building.
Giese said multiple cases are expected to happen in buildings where people frequently come into close contact with one another.
“If we get a case in a larger site where there’s lots of close contact, we know that that will likely result in a public health investigation,” Giese said.
The active investigations were included in data released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services regarding facility-wide COVID-19 investigations. One positive COVID-19 case in nursing homes and assisted living facilities initiates a public health investigation. Two or more positive cases in group homes, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, dormitories, health care facilities, workplaces and other public settings trigger an investigation.
Of the 299 active investigations in Wisconsin, seven of them are in the state’s western region. In addition to two active investigations in Eau Claire County, one group home in Clark County is being investigated.
The state also released names of 38 skilled nursing facilities with active COVID-19 investigations, including Baldwin Care Center in St. Croix County. No skilled nursing facilities in the Chippewa Valley have active investigations. DHS plans to update the list of nursing homes around the state every Wednesday, showing which ones still have active investigations.
Giese said there have not been previous public health investigations of facilities in Eau Claire County other than the two currently open, since the other positive COVID-19 cases involved individuals.
Community testing
At least two positive COVID-19 results came from the 505 community tests conducted via drive-thru by the Wisconsin Army National Guard Sunday and Monday in Eau Claire.
Residents of 14 Wisconsin counties were tested overall, including 372 from Eau Claire County, 50 from Dunn County and 48 from Chippewa County. As of Wednesday afternoon, Eau Claire County was still waiting to receive results on some of the tests, but Giese said most of the results were completed.
Giese said anyone who came to the sites with any COVID-19 symptoms was tested, adding that “a very small number” of people were turned away Sunday and Monday because they showed no symptoms.
Two additional positive tests were confirmed Tuesday in Eau Claire County, bringing the total to 63 cases. Giese said 40 of the 63 people who tested positive have been released from isolation.
Giese encouraged anyone in the state with possible symptoms to attend the community testing Thursday at the Rusk County Fairgrounds, Rusk County Fairgrounds Road, Ladysmith, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Impact on education
Ron Walsh, Altoona School District interim superintendent, said at the briefing that COVID-19 will likely have a far-reaching impact on education, particularly for younger students.
“I think we’re going to be seeing impacts of this for a long time to come,” Walsh said.
In addition to students, Walsh knows many parents feel overwhelmed while balancing work, home responsibilities and taking care of their children.
“We realize that it’s very stressful,” Walsh said. “We’re trying not to overload families with education.”
Walsh said the school district is tentatively planning for possible summer school activities in July and August. No decisions have been made about fall schooling yet.
The Eau Claire Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline is 715-831-7425.