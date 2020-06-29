Bar owners worry as virus surges in their workplaces

Downtown Eau Claire bars Brothers and The Pickle are the site of new potential COVID-19 exposure at certain times on June 23 and June 24, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said Monday.

Anyone who attended Brothers, 324 Water St., on June 23 and June 24 from 9 p.m. to 12 p.m., or The Pickle, 341 Water St., on June 23 and June 24 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., should get tested if they’re also experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, the Health Department said on its website.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.

It's not the first alert of possible coronavirus exposure for either Brothers or The Pickle; the Health Department said last week there may have been exposure to the virus at Brothers on June 18, and at The Pickle on June 18, 19 and 20.

For a full list of Eau Claire County businesses that have been alerted for possible COVID-19 exposure, visit the county's website at tinyurl.com/y7fpqb48.