Two more Eau Claire County residents have been confirmed to have COVID-19, bringing the county’s identified case total to three, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said Friday.
One of the new cases is travel-related. That person has been quarantined since their travel, said Lieske Giese, department director, at a press conference Friday.
The department is working on finding more details about the third case, which was identified just before the 3:30 p.m. press conference, Giese said.
Not included in that total was a UW-Eau Claire student who has also tested positive for COVID-19.
That student is believed to have tested positive for the virus when they returned to the U.S. from a study abroad program, said Jim Schmidt, UW-Eau Claire chancellor.
That student returned home to self-isolate with their family and did not come to the UW-Eau Claire campus, Schmidt said. Two other students who may have had contact with the student who has COVID-19 in the same study abroad program also did not return to Eau Claire County, and both are also self-isolating at home with their families, he added.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose to 206 as of Friday afternoon.
Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties on Thursday announced their first cases of COVID-19, the disease caused the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
Of the state’s 206 confirmed cases, 3,455 tests have been negative, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Three Wisconsin residents have died of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the DHS.
“This is very, very difficult, and all of us are thinking of those individuals and families. Unfortunately, we will see more,” Giese said. “We know that with this course of disease that it will happen.”
