NEILLSVILLE — The Clark County Health Department announced Thursday that two more county residents have died due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the county’s death total to six.
“The individuals were both over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions,” the agency wrote in a press release. “The CCHD is not releasing any further information out of respect for the deceased and their loved ones.”
Clark County has 15 active COVID-19 cases out of the 56 people who have tested positive for the virus. The county has the “highest incidence rate (number of positive cases per 100,000 people) and highest case fatality percentage as defined by the WI Department of Health Services, reported amongst all surrounding counties,” wrote Brittany Mews, Clark County health officer.
Mews reiterated that people should continue wearing masks, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.
Over a 12-county region in western Wisconsin, there are now nine COVID-19-related fatalities: the six in Clark County, two in Buffalo County and one in Jackson County.
Meanwhile, cases are now spiking in Trempealeau County. One week ago, Trempealeau County had reported 30 cases overall. In the past seven days, that has jumped to 85 total cases. However, that county hasn't seen any deaths related to the virus.
On the Trempealeau County Public Health Department Facebook page, the agency wrote Wednesday that the county is determined to be at "severe risk" of COVID-19, based on the percentage increase of new cases. Of the 85 positive cases, 39 are considered to be active and being monitored by the public health deaprtment.