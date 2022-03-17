EAU CLAIRE — In March 2020, as St. Patrick’s Day revelers wound down their celebrations, the first cases of COVID-19 were found in Wisconsin and in the Chippewa Valley.
Two years later, after thousands of infections and hundreds of hospitalizations in western Wisconsin, experts say more variants may be on the way, and the question of when the pandemic may end is unclear.
But there’s also hope that the country will reach a place where COVID is far less disruptive and dangerous, they say.
“The pandemic itself is still not over yet and will continue to be impacting later this year at the very least,” predicted Dr. Jack O’Horo, Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert.
Endemic viruses like the flu aren’t eradicated, but stay at a certain level year-round or during some times of the year, O’Horo said.
“In all likelihood, that’s where we’re heading” with COVID-19, O’Horo said at a March press briefing.
But we haven’t been able to pinpoint when COVID will become an endemic disease and shed its pandemic status, O’Horo added: “Determining when we enter into that background level will require some research.”
Trying to fully eradicate COVID isn’t the answer either, he noted: “Eradication is something that’s not going to be possible with COVID-19 … we are seeing more and more wildlife that can be impacted by it. We can eradicate diseases in humans that are only in humans, but if it can jump into deer and bats … and jump back (to humans), that makes eradication impossible.”
Other than a low, constant level of COVID circulating in the community, it’s “a real possibility that new variants will drive future waves of cases and more serious illness,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Other Chippewa Valley public health officials said the same.
“I think many of us were very hopeful when the case levels were at the place they were last summer,” said KT Gallagher, director of the Dunn County Health Department. “That we were entering a point where we were going to live with this … and we weren’t going to lose additional neighbors and friends and relatives. I think what omicron taught us is that we do need readiness for surges.”
Questions about lasting immunity still surround the latest variant to catch hold. Many countries are watching cases of the B.A.2 lineage of the omicron variant increase steadily. The B.A.2 strain now makes up nearly one-quarter of all new cases in the United States, according to the CDC. China banned most people from leaving a hard-hit northeastern province Monday as the B.A.2 strain took hold, and infections, hospitalizations and deaths driven by B.A.2 have risen slightly in Britain.
What people can and should do in light of this, Giese said, is make sure they’re up-to-date on their COVID vaccine and booster if they’re age 5 or older.
“Boosters have been shown to be especially important to help prevent more serious illness, including hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” Giese said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
Two years, similar surges
Between February and August 2021, the Chippewa Valley and much of the country found itself in a lull with COVID. During spring and summer 2021, there were fewer than 10 cases per day reported in Eau Claire County; cases were finally coming in underneath the county’s goal.
During that time, COVID vaccines also came to the general public. Though thousands turned out to get their shots early in 2021, Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said state and local health departments anticipated it would be much easier to get to 60% of the population vaccinated.
“We very quickly got to 40%, then it was a lot of work to get from 40% to 60%,” she said.
A likely combination of the delta variant and lowering temperatures drove Eau Claire County COVID transmission up to 50 to 60 new cases per day, on average, in September through December 2021.
Case numbers then exploded in January, hitting a high of more than 300 new cases per day at one point. The more transmissible omicron variant was spurring the surge, which was larger than even the November 2020 peak. Though omicron is thought to cause less severe illness, the sheer numbers of people getting ill at the same time meant hospitals were still under pressure, health care leaders said.
“The first year, everything was so new, and I think the unknown was difficult,” Weideman said. “The second year everyone was so exhausted … In January there were by far our highest case numbers, over double what case numbers had ever looked like before. It was just completely exhausting, the whole last year.”
Eau Claire hospitals, running near or at full capacity for months, found workers weary and capacity strained as hundreds tested positive within days. HSHS hospitals said among their 15 facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, a record 303 patients were hospitalized with COVID in mid-January, including several children and pregnant women, beating their previous high set in November 2020.
Especially during the January surge driven by omicron, Weideman described a distressing divide between public perception and the reality of what first responders and health care workers were seeing.
“I heard this also from some of our law enforcement and EMT partners … this January, for everyone dealing with COVID, it was on fire,” Weideman said. “This is a crisis, this is on fire. People were saying that … it’s not that bad. And the frontline people were saying, ‘No, this is really bad right now.’”
Gallagher agreed.
“I don’t know that I anticipated this level of vaccine hesitancy, but I also didn’t anticipate the hyper-politicization of the pandemic, didn’t anticipate the level of misinformation and disinformation,” Gallagher said. “People have the right to make their own medical decisions … but to see the level of illness and death among (unvaccinated) populations that were really targeted for misinformation is hard to see.”
The delta and omicron surges drove a staggering death toll across the world. In early March, the official global death toll from COVID eclipsed six million people, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the biggest official death toll in the world — the CDC counts 965,000.
Nearly 27,500 cases of COVID have been found in Eau Claire County, and just over 700 county residents have been hospitalized with the virus since March 2020. Across Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties, 416 people have died of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic, according to health departments’ data.
But numbers have improved drastically in February and March. Cases have fallen sharply to an average of six per day, far below the January high of more than 300 new cases per day, and the CDC says Eau Claire County is at “low” transmission status as of Thursday.
“Fortunately, at this time our community COVID level is low, and the recommendations right now for individuals are pretty simple: stay up to date with vaccines/boosters, ventilate indoor spaces when possible, get tested and stay home if you are sick or exposed, and talk to your doctor if you have a weakened immune system,” Giese said. “Over 35% of our population is unvaccinated, and 65% is unboosted. These are simple strategies to help prevent spread to those who are not protected by the vaccine.”
What comes next
Experts say there’s no way to know for certain what will come, but they agreed that the pandemic isn’t over yet.
“Given that all viruses mutate, we can reasonably guess there will be more variants,” O’Horo said, noting that people will need resources to test, isolate and protect themselves to stop a handful of cases from ballooning into a surge. “Some may be milder like omicron, hopefully even milder than omicron … some could be riskier than omicron.”
Furthermore, for many people in the U.S. who are on immunocompromising drugs, or who have cancer or other health conditions that put them at higher risk for hospitalization and death from COVID, the risk calculus may still be a fraught decision.
The CDC has recommended that higher-risk people, or those who live with higher-risk people, should keep wearing masks in indoor public places. It defines high-risk people as anyone who smokes, is pregnant, is overweight or obese, and people who have heart conditions, diabetes, cancer and certain disabilities, among other conditions.
COVID has behaved seasonally thus far; it has mostly surged during the colder months and spread less during warmer weather. Experts believe that’s partially because people spend more time outside with better ventilation in summer months, and O’Horo expects something similar this summer.
“We do have a higher level of vaccination going into this summer. We also recently came out of a case surge,” he said. “I’m hopeful we’ll see cases drop and that will be sustained throughout spring and summer.”
Though businesses, schools and colleges in the Chippewa Valley have largely relaxed mask requirements, O’Horo advised people to expect mask policies to stick around in hospitals and health care facilities.
As for vaccines, “there is going to be a need for some sort of periodic vaccination,” O’Horo predicted. “...I wouldn’t be surprised to see us needing something like the seasonal vaccine we see for the flu. That’s what will help keep us in a more normal phase of life.”
After the first priority of vaccination, Gallagher said, “we need to make sure our health care partners aren’t overwhelmed, and our levels of cases aren’t so high that we can’t get people the lifesaving medications – antivirals, monoclonal antibodies – that can prevent the most severe outcomes. I think that’s how we live with it, just how we live with flu.”
Weideman said she’s hopeful that eventually, the country will reach a state where COVID-19 becomes an endemic but milder, more controlled illness.
The biggest part of any crisis is recovery, she said, and communities should prepare for a widespread need for mental health support in coming years.
“I think the CDC is right to say that COVID is a part of our life and it will ebb and flow,” Weideman said. “The hope is that at some point, you get to normative disease status, not pandemic level. And I do feel optimistic that can happen.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.