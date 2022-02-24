EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout have allocated eight-figure federal COVID relief funds to pay for vaccine clinics, COVID tests, remote learning, emergency student grants and to shore up financial impacts from millions in lost housing, dining and tuition revenue.
U.S. universities received three rounds of federal relief funding in three phases of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, or HEERF. The funding is aimed at helping the schools recover from pandemic-driven financial fallout.
UW-Eau Claire most recently received just over $20 million and UW-Stout received $14.8 million in HEERF III funds after Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021.
At least half of HEERF III funds must be spent on emergency grants to students, prioritizing those in need or who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardship. That amounts to roughly $10 million of UW-Eau Claire’s HEERF III funding and $7.4 million at UW-Stout. (As of December, just over 7,000 students had received an emergency grant, according to UW-Eau Claire’s website.)
UW-Eau Claire expenditure reports from the third and fourth quarters of 2021 indicate that of its HEERF III funding, the university has spent $50,000 on tuition discounts; $13,693 on campus safety and operations; $24,845 on staff costs for online instruction training; $17,012 on campus cleaning and sanitation expenses; and $8,800 on student vaccination incentives.
The university spent HEERF funds on COVID tests, on-campus vaccination clinics, mental health counselors, air filters and ventilation equipment for classrooms and to offer scholarships and student organization payments related to its student vaccination incentive program, Vax Game 2021, said Grace Crickette, UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor for finance and administration.
Lost revenue
The university also received eight-figure funding from earlier COVID relief legislation. It has spent millions of that funding on student emergency grants and recovering from lost tuition, housing and dining expenses, Crickette said.
In the first two phases of the HEERF program, UW-Eau Claire received:
Just over $7 million from HEERF I
- , of which about $3.5 million was distributed to students. Another roughly $3.8 million was spent to refund students for housing costs, according to 2020 expenditure reports.
Just over $11 million from HEERF II
- , of which $3.5 million was distributed in grants to students. Much of the rest of the funding went to the university to compensate for lost revenue, according to expenditure reports.
In total, the university allocated $7.5 million from HEERF II and an estimated $9.8 million from HEERF III to make up for its lost revenue during the pandemic. Of that $17.3 million total, about $6.8 million will be used to make up for tuition loss; $7.9 million for losses including housing and dining costs; and $2.5 million for general operations costs, Crickette said.
UW-Eau Claire estimates its pandemic-related losses and expenses will cost it $29 to $30 million in total, Crickette noted.
The university is sending separate claims to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for one of its more significant pandemic-related costs – its hosting of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Zorn Arena last year, Crickette said.
“FEMA claims can take up to three years, sometimes longer. We’re hoping these (claims) process sooner,” she said.
Decisions on spending the relief funds were ultimately made by UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt; vice chancellors and executives made recommendations, Crickette said.
She said the university first prioritized COVID response like tests, vaccination clinics and cleaning and sanitation before considering lost revenue when it allocated HEERF dollars.
“The number one thing for using the money was to prevent the spread of COVID and focus on testing and vaccination and infectious disease control,” she said.
Pandemic relief at UW-Stout
Around $5 million from HEERF I
- , of which $2.4 million was spent on emergency grants for students. Of the rest of the funds, about $2.7 million was spent on reimbursements for tuition, housing, room and board or fee refunds after Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order was issued in 2020, according to expenditure reports.
About $8 million from HEERF II
- , including about $2.4 million spent on student grants. Of the rest of those funds, the university has spent $2.4 million on replacing lost revenue from academic sources; about $1.6 million on hotel costs for students in isolation and “indirect costs”; $1.3 million on reimbursements for tuition, housing, room and board or fee refunds; and $204,000 on replacing lost revenue from other sources, according to expenditure reports.
About $14.8 million from HEERF III
- , of which about $7.3 million was given out to students as emergency grants. The university has spent $2.5 million on shoring up lost tuition revenue; $785,000 on additional emergency financial aid for students; $274,000 on housing and dining refunds; and $103,000 on “indirect costs,” according to 2021 expenditure reports.
The portion of UW-Stout’s HEERF funding that wasn’t allocated to students has been earmarked for pandemic-related impact on campus operations, said chancellor’s office head of staff Kristi Krimpelbein in an email.
Both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout have distributed all HEERF funding earmarked for direct student grants.