EAU CLAIRE — Thousands of UW-Eau Claire students returned to campus Monday to begin the third straight semester disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spring semester started amid expanded coronavirus testing, a slight uptick in the percentage of online or remote classes and the hope that this will be the last term with accommodations for the virus.
"I can't predict the future, but we are hopeful that this is the last semester we have to reimagine how we're teaching," said Michael Carney, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs. "We do have contingency plans, however, for the possibility that we can't come back fully face-to-face like we are used to next fall."
The vaccine rollout will play a major role in determining the time frame for a full return to in-person classes, Carney said.
In the meantime, about 33% of classes this spring will be delivered online or remotely, up from about 25% in the fall. Roughly 37% of classes will be fully face-to-face, and the remaining 30% will follow a hybrid model combining in-person and online instruction.
The university is able to offer two-thirds of its classes with at least some in-person instruction by repurposing many of the larger spaces on campus, such as Schofield Auditorium and meeting rooms in Davies Center, for use as classrooms to allow for the recommended physical distancing of at least 6 feet between all students and faculty, Carney said.
"I think we demonstrated last fall that we were able to offer that much in-person instruction safely," he said. "I believe the safety measures we embedded in the classroom with masking, physical distancing and sanitization worked very well."
Decisions on which classes are offered in what manner are made collaboratively by instructors, department chairs and college deans.
At UW-Stout in Menomonie, about 50% of all classes are being delivered online this semester, with the other half a combination of in-person and hybrid, said Doug Mell, special assistant to the chancellor.
Carney said UW-Eau Claire officials have worked to ensure students don't miss out on hands-on components of classes. Science classes, for instance, rotate students through laboratory work in smaller groups, while nursing students and student teachers have to follow the procedures of the outside institutions they are paired with.
"Our faculty and our instructors, in my opinion, did an outstanding job of finding a way to make this work," Carney said, noting that online/remote education was not previously an emphasis at UW-Eau Claire.
One positive to come out of the pandemic, he added, is that the university likely will expand its online and remote offerings in the future now that more professors have gained experience in those methods of teaching.
In an effort to improve safety, UW-Eau Claire is expanding COVID-19 testing to include all UW-Eau Claire students during spring semester.
About 3,700 students living in residence halls have been tested regularly since the start of the school year, but now off-campus students also will be required to take free antigen tests that provide results in about 15 minutes.
Students living in university housing will be required to take an antigen test once a week during spring semester, while off-campus students will be tested every other week. Testing was available but optional in the fall for off-campus students, who make up more than half of the university’s student population.
Requiring testing for off-campus students is one tool that can make the community safer by tracking what is happening with a demographic that often exhibits few or no symptoms when infected with the virus, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
"The hope is that it will help identify people who might spread the disease," Giese said.
The university moved all of its testing to Zorn Arena this semester. Tests for on-campus students were administered at McPhee Physical Education Center during fall semester, while off-campus students, faculty and staff were tested at Davies Center.
Since antigen testing started at UW-Eau Claire in September, roughly 30,000 tests have been administered to students, with 661 positive cases, a positivity rate of just over 2%. More than 5,300 tests of employees have generated seven positive tests.
"The additional testing should help the campus be safer because it will identify specific students, faculty and staff who are indeed COVID positive but don't know it because they don't show symptoms," Carney said. "That way we can get them quarantined right away so they don't infect others."
The university has reserved two residence halls for isolating and quarantining students who have tested positive for the virus or been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
During spring semester, faculty and staff who work on campus will be tested every other week. Previously, employees were required to receive a test twice a week. The reduction in testing frequency is to ensure adequate tests are available for the entire semester, the university reported.
Both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout also are offering free rapid COVID-19 tests to the public. Members of the public can register for antigen testing at either university by going to doineedacovid19test.com.