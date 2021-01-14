EAU CLAIRE -- COVID-19 testing will expand to include all UW-Eau Claire students during the spring semester.
About 3,700 students living in residence halls have been tested regularly since the start of the school year. Beginning Jan. 23, off-campus students also will be required to take free antigen tests that provide results in about 15 minutes.
Students living in university housing will be required to take an antigen test once a week during spring semester, while off-campus students will be tested every other week. Testing was available but optional in the fall for off-campus students, who make up more than half of the university's student population.
Spring semester, which begins Feb. 1, will include in-person instruction, remote learning and hybrid classes featuring a combination of in-person instruction and remote learning.
"Testing all students will allow us to identify COVID-positive individuals as soon as possible so that they can be appropriately isolated and prevent further spread to the campus community," Dr. Kimberly Frodl, Student Health Service medical director at UW-Eau Claire, said in a news release.
Grace Crickette, UW-Eau Claire's vice chancellor for finance and administration who oversees the testing program, agreed that testing was one of the best ways to manage the spread of the virus and called the expanded testing program, combined with mask requirements and physical distancing, a critical component of the university's infectious disease control program.
All testing is moving to a new testing center in Zorn Arena. Tests for on-campus students were administered at McPhee Physical Education Center during fall semester, while off-campus students, faculty and staff were tested at Davies Center.
"Moving to one centralized location is going to help us maximize the use of health care staff, and also help students who need a PCR test get that done more quickly," Quincy Chapman, UW-Eau Claire's director of Housing and Residence Life, said in the release. "Students tend to need to visit lower campus on most days for class, and pass Zorn Arena for that purpose, so it shouldn’t create inconvenience."
PCR tests are slower but more accurate and can detect the virus within days of infection, even in people with no COVID-19 symptoms. Rapid antigen tests are considered most accurate in patient having symptoms. Most testing on campus is conducted by a clinical team provided through the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.
Since antigen testing started at UW-Eau Claire in September, about 29,000 tests have been administered to students, with 659 positive cases, a positivity rate of less than 3%. Roughly 4,700 tests of employees have generated six positive tests.
Crickette said she is pleased that UW-Eau Claire's rapidly installed infectious disease control processes appear to be working.
"I think the university did an outstanding job of responding to this crisis," Crickette said. "Our faculty, staff and students have demonstrated that they have a caring attitude and a positive approach to keeping themselves and others safe. We're very proud of the way our students, faculty and staff have responded."
Chapman praised students for their adherence to the required testing protocols during fall semester.
"The most significant benefit was our ability to identify asymptomatic students who were COVID positive and help them get into isolation quickly," Chapman said.
The university has reserved two residence halls for isolating and quarantining students who have tested positive for the virus or been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
During the spring semester, faculty and staff who work on campus will be tested every other week. Previously, employees were required to receive a test twice a week. The reduction in testing frequency is to ensure adequate tests are available for the entire semester, the university reported.
Students at UW-Eau Claire -- Barron County also will have access to antigen testing on the university’s campus in Rice Lake.
aculty, staff and students have demonstrated that they have a caring attitude and a positive approach to keeping themselves and others safe. We're very produ of student and faciulty and staff