More than 70% of the UW-Eau Claire student body is vaccinated against COVID-19, the university announced Thursday, making students eligible for more scholarships.
The UW System has set a 70% student vaccination rate goal for all UW schools. UW-Eau Claire students who upload their vaccination cards are now eligible to win one of 50 $1,000 scholarships from the university, UW-EC announced Thursday.
They're also now eligible to win one of seven $7,000 scholarships through the UW System's 70-for-70 campaign.
The university also plans to award $200 to each student organization with at least 10 students that has 70% of its members vaccinated.
The UW-Eau Claire Foundation has also provided $40,000 for weekly prize drawings the past two months for vaccinated students who participated in the UW-EC's vaccine incentive campaign, Vax Game 2021.
Grace Crickette, UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor for finance and administration, called the vaccination rate “a remarkable accomplishment” and “a testament to our students, who have put their health and safety, and the health of safety of their fellow Blugolds, at the top of their priority list for the fall semester.”
About 85% of UW-Eau Claire employees are vaccinated, Crickette said.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.