UW-Eau Claire will furlough 138 employees beginning next week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial impact.
The workers, from several departments, will take consecutive-day furloughs, helping the university save about $319,000, and more departments are considering potential employees to furlough in May.
Chancellor James Schmidt provided the information Thursday during his weekly briefing. According to a summary of the briefing provided by UW-Eau Claire Communications:
Schmidt noted that around half the six-digit savings will be realized in this fiscal year.
UW-Stout furloughed 69 employees Monday. The UW System Board of Regents approved the option earlier this month for its universities to furlough workers. The maximum consecutive-day furlough length is three months.
Schmidt also announced Thursday that $3.5 million in federal funds is available to eligible students through the university CARES Program, which helps students who incurred expenses due to the pandemic.
Schmidt said UW-Eau Claire will return about $2.5 million in state funding before July 1, which is part of about $47 million the UW System will return. That comes as a result of a 5% decrease in the overall state budget.