UW-Eau Claire will move all its COVID-19 antigen testing to the McPhee Physical Education Center, 509 University Dr., starting Monday.
The university is moving testing so that Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave., can be used as a mass vaccination clinic operated in part by the federal government, according to a news release.
Zorn Arena will be the site of a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) staffed vaccination site, which will open April 8. The site will have the capacity to vaccinate up to 1,200 people per day, though vaccine supply will be less than that, at least initially.
Antigen testing will continue at Zorn Arena through today. No testing will happen there Saturday and Sunday, according to the news release.
Starting Monday at the McPhee Center, antigen testing for university faculty, staff and students will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Eau Claire area community members are invited to be tested from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Testing will no longer be offered on weekends, according to the university.
“Antigen testing has been critical to our success as we have worked hard to stop the spread of the virus on campus and in the community,” said Grace Crickette, UW-Eau Claire's vice chancellor for finance and administration, who coordinates the university’s response to COVID-19. “The mass vaccination clinic will help keep western Wisconsin residents safe as we take another important step toward ending the pandemic.”
Only people being tested for COVID-19 will be allowed to park in the McPhee Center parking lots, no permit required. University personnel with Faculty and Staff parking permits are asked to park in other UW-Eau Claire parking lots where their permit is valid or Chippewa Valley Technical College parking lot P8 directly across University Drive from the McPhee Center parking lot, the university said.