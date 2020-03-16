As COVID-19 has forced online teaching for at least two weeks following an extended break, UW-Eau Claire professors are preparing for significant shifts to their jobs.
Spring break essentially started a week early and will run a week later than scheduled, with last Friday being the last day of class until April 6. When courses resume, they will all take place online until at least April 17. The university will remain open this week and the week of March 30, though most faculty have the option of working remotely.
For faculty members, the next three weeks will involve preparation to transition in-person courses to digital education. Some instructors have taught online courses, while it is a new experience for others. Despite differing levels of familiarity with virtual learning, no one expected all courses to move online when the semester began.
“This is unprecedented,” said Jan Larson, professor and chair of communication and journalism. “These are extraordinary times that require an extraordinary response on our part.”
When classes resume, it will be a fast and furious finish to the end of the semester. The last regular day of classes is May 15, followed by exam week. Eight weeks of class will be condensed into six weeks, so some nonessential content will inevitably be skipped.
Biology professor Winnifred Bryant said students and instructors must accept the imperfections that accompany the abrupt changes.
“It’s going to be a fundamentally different experience, and there’s not a lot we can do about that,” Bryant said.
Bryant has taught online courses for several years and is leading one online course in addition to multiple in-person courses this semester.
In the biology department, Bryant said the action plan depends on the course and professor. Many science courses have lab components, and it is difficult to translate that hands-on work to online courses. Alternative options could involve videos of instructors lecturing or slide presentations with professor voiceover.
Bryant said it will take significant amounts of time to convert and implement everything to online. The three-week break will make that easier, though it is not an ideal timeline.
“I think we have to reconcile ourselves to (the fact) it may not be as polished or as beautiful as we like it to be,” Bryant said.
Tests and exams can be taken online, so that shouldn’t be a massive change. However, many professors said a feeling of uncertainty exists for students regarding class credits, not to mention personal health. Seniors are nervous about graduating on time, but the university plans to do everything possible to ensure that happens.
As one small measure, the University Senate Executive Committee approved changes Monday to service-learning courses, including waiving the service-learning requirement for a student graduating in spring 2020.
“Things are in flux; we have to be flexible,” Larson said.
Larson was preparing to lead a 10-day immersion reporting trip later this month across several cities relevant to Civil Rights in the American South, but it was canceled last week. After the initial shock and disappointment, she said most students responded well.
Larson asked department faculty over a month ago to start preparing for possible contingency plans to deliver remote instruction. She called it a fundamental change across campus.
“Everybody has to adjust,” Larson said. ”This is not business as usual.”
English professor Ruth Cronje called it a two-pronged challenge: teaching online courses that are designed to meet in-person, and determining what to teach in six weeks instead of eight.
“Lots of us have never taught an online course before, so it’s going to require us to pivot,” Cronje wrote in an email. “Fortunately, online courses have been around for decades, and there’s a lot of pedagogical research about what works … It’s not an ideal situation, but I think we can make it work.”
For at least two weeks, professors must be creative about how to give students a simulacrum of what they would have learned through face to face instruction.
Shifting all courses online for at least two weeks is a rare move, but Bryant said it is better to be perceived as overreacting rather than not giving the disease its proper gravity.
“It’s serious business, so always better to err on the side of caution,” Bryant said. “... The virus is coming, whether we like it or not, and it’s the best way to minimize exposure.”
Ryan Weichelt, associate professor of geography and anthropology, began teaching online courses about a decade ago. He plans to record lectures and use online software to set up discussions among students. However, one of his classes requires software that is tougher to access remotely when students are not on campus.
Weichelt said helping students maintain motivation to complete online work will be challenging.
“Any routine is important for people, specifically for learning,” Weichelt said.
Larson said it will also be difficult to manage expectations amid uncertainty. Patience from faculty and students is critical, because answers can rapidly change.
“The email that’s written at 10 o’clock changes at 10:20 because there’s new information,” Larson said.
Crispin Pierce, an associate professor in the Environmental Public Health program, said the toughest aspect will be the lack of personal interaction, which makes it more difficult to gauge how well someone is learning
“It’s that engagement aspect that’s really lacking,” Pierce said.
Pierce teaches two online-only courses this semester and is comfortable with that type of instruction. Some of his classes involve group problem solving and chemical experiments, which are not possible online. Instead, he will record a lecture summary for about 20 minutes discussing the main topics in the weekly reading material, along with links to quizzes and assignments.
In his two in-person classes, Pierce had planned five total field trips, all of which have been postponed and may ultimately be canceled. He is not sure how to virtually create a similar learning experience, a common concern in higher education’s uncertain future.
“Life is not normal now,” Pierce said. “Our lives are completely disrupted.”