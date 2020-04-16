COVID-19 has put stress on every aspect of the medical and health care fields, and elder care is no exception. Many nursing homes and assisted living facilities have eliminated in-person visitation and are separating residents to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Jennifer Johs-Artisensi, professor and director of the UW-Eau Claire health care administration program, spoke with the Leader-Telegram about the importance of physical touch, concerns she’s heard from long-term care professionals and ways people can stay connected under quarantine.
The interview has been edited and condensed.
What’s a normal day for you?
I’ve definitely been keeping in touch with a lot of local administrators — most of the long-term administrators in town are alumni from our program — and it’s been a whirlwind for them. Many of them have been working 60, 70 hours per week trying to figure out how to secure supplies, how to keep their staff healthy, how to keep their residents safe, how to keep COVID-19 out of the care communities.
Is there a certain aspect that’s most concerning to them?
The primary challenge was figuring out how to protect everyone in their care communities and to keep this virus at bay. Everybody knows how much more vulnerable the senior population is, especially residents who are living in a nursing home or assisted living facility oftentimes not just because of normal aging, but maybe because they have other comorbid conditions, and your immune system is not as robust as you get older … Keeping people physically apart from each other has been a challenge, especially with residents who have dementia. We can explain to people what’s happening and why they need to wash their hands or why they can’t have routines the way they were, but for someone who’s experiencing dementia, they might not understand the reasoning or remember or be able to follow new behavioral structures.
It’s been really challenging to make sure that they can find ways to support their residents’ quality of life throughout all of this and help them stay connected to family and friends and each other. When you live in a long-term care facility, the rest of the residents and the staff in many ways become your day-to-day family, and so not being able to have group activities, not being able to have meals together can be very isolating. I’ve been really impressed with some of the creative ways that activities directors and nurses and administrators and aides have found to help keep their residents connected with their outside family and friends, as well as to keep them engaged and connected with each other in their building.
What are some of the ways that they’re doing that?
Setting up visitation stations, places that have had double glass doors have set up phone lines so that family members can come into that first entryway and they can be on opposite sides of the glass and still have a visit over the phone. Places are still having window visits. It’s been hard on days when it’s been warm to say, “No you can’t open the window,” but being able to see each other is helpful.
Places have had to step up the technology game. It’s one of the silver linings I hope comes out of this, is that a lot more places will have the technology and the knowledge to help keep residents and families connected over video chat and by phone … Within facilities I’ve seen some creative things. Playing bingo over the intercom system or hallway bingo or hallway trivia … Having activities directors or aides go around and film separate video clips of residents dancing or responding to questions and then editing it together and being able to share it with them over a closed circuit channel in their place or over video so they can still see each other … That’s really important to long-term care residents. My colleagues and I did a research study on quality of life amongst nursing home residents two years ago, and one thing that was really important was their peer relationships and having a sense of community and being connected to their friends in the building. That’s hard to do when people are asking to stay in their rooms.
Why is it important to have social connection and how can people still do that under quarantine?
It’s really important … The point of this “social distancing” is to physically keep each of us out of coming into contact with COVID-19. There’s certainly a risk as people are socially distancing and not having that physical ability to be social with each other, but there’s a difference between being alone and loneliness … A lot of these strategies that we’re seeing people use by staying connected with technology and texting and chatting and video conferences or having a parade of cars drive by and honk their horns to celebrate someone’s birthday are all ways that we can maintain social connections in the face of being physically distant from each other, which is an important part of warding off that loneliness that can occur … There’s a connection between the brain and the body, and there’s been plenty of research that’s shown there’s a connection between physical health and mental health, so strategies to do everything you can to keep your physical health up is going to help to keep your mental health up. So eating right and going for a walk and getting some exercise and getting those endorphins up are all physical things that we can do to help to keep our mental health strong and to stay as resilient as we can.
Every person has a different level of resiliency … There are some introverts that, this is kind of their jam, so it’s going to be harder for extroverts and more social people. People who are more comfortable in a more isolated environment are going to be probably fine for a longer period of time … When people are isolated and not in a family-type environment where you have that physical touch, it has an impact. Studies have been done on the concept referred to in psychology of “skin hunger,” and people that report having higher levels of skin hunger also tend to report more emotional symptoms and sometimes even impacts on their immune system or their physical health. Maybe another silver living (is) when I think about residents in long-term care facilities, most of the people that are living in those kinds of care communities are there because they have a physical or cognitive need for hands-on care, and so they’re not experiencing that skin hunger in the same way because they are being touched. They’re being supported in their transfers and their bathing and meals and feeding, so I guess that’s a little bright spot.
Have you heard from people having dreams about COVID-19?
I have from administrators in long-term care facilities; probably a manifestation of the worry and concern and panic that a lot of them are feeling, especially when this first started and there was so much to adjust to and sort out … Dreams about running out of (personal protective equipment).
Generally speaking, what have administrators been doing to prepare for that shortage of PPE or decrease the chances of that?
I think that’s been a huge challenge for them … When they first were starting to prepare, their medical suppliers were out, so they creatively got in touch with food vendors and environmental cleaning supplies vendors to try to be able to find another venue for ordering masks, even if they weren’t the type of masks they would’ve gotten from their medical vendors. I know lots of administrators were heading out to hardware stores and paint stores every day and buying masks that way … Ordering aprons through their food vendors and raincoats from online stores, anything that they can think of that allows them to have enough, even though it’s not the right kind (of PPE), but something this better than nothing.
Has there been a most surprising aspect in the response in recent weeks?
The most heartwarming is seeing people who are coming together to support health care workers and essential workers. I’ve loved seeing the little bears people have put in their windows, little things like the chalk messages people have put on sidewalks outside of essential businesses. Seeing people come together to support each other and to show some displays of appreciation for health care workers. Most of the people who work in long-term care are pretty low-paid employees; a lot of them are working minimum wage or a bit better and they’re working nights and evenings, and they’re doing that in the face of their own kids being home from school. I’ve really appreciated the community support for all of the health care workers and long-term care workers and other essential workers, because we couldn’t do it without them … The size of the hearts of the people doing this are incredible, and they do it because they care about seniors, and so I hope that we can continue to see some more positive stories.