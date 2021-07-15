EAU CLAIRE — Halfway through its summer camp season, UW-Eau Claire said more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests it has administered to staff members and camp attendees have all come back negative.
The university is requiring unvaccinated staff members and participants enrolled in camps for more than one day to take a free antigen test.
As of Thursday, none of over 1,100 antigen tests had returned a positive result, UW-Eau Claire said.
People who attended single-day programs weren’t tested, but their temperatures were taken and their symptoms were checked, the university noted.
“Since we have been primarily testing college-aged kids and above, we weren't sure how this younger demographic would fare,” said Aleah Sauter, testing site lead for Rhino Medical Services, which supervised UW-Eau Claire’s antigen testing site in 2020 and 2021. “Statistically, I expected at least a couple of positive cases, so hopefully this is showing that COVID-19 is finally slowing down.”
The virus continues to circulate at low levels in the Chippewa Valley. Eau Claire County is averaging five new cases per day. Around 4% of tests on Eau Claire County residents are coming back positive, according to state data.
While 50% of all Eau Claire County residents are fully vaccinated, that percentage falls to 33% for kids between 12 and 15, and 44% in 16- and 17-year-olds.
Kyran Hamill, camps and conferences manager in UW-Eau Claire’s University Centers, said the staff was “expecting and prepared” to see participants test positive for the virus.
“We knew they would have to be excluded to have a safe camp for everyone else,” Hamill said, according to UW-Eau Claire. “It has been awesome to see that we have zero positive tests and know that everybody is safe. And it’s nice to not have to exclude students.”
The university operates about 55 youth programs from May to August, and more than 3,500 children participate, ranging from kindergarten to high school age.
Camp staffers try to keep attendees in groups of 25, Hamill said. When a full camp gathers, participants are expected to wear masks.