EAU CLAIRE — Local universities are hoping scholarships, gift cards, technology and other prizes will motivate college students to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine before the fall semester begins.
UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout on Monday announced a series of scholarships and prizes for which fully vaccinated students are immediately eligible.
The universities’ prizes are in addition to a UW System-wide scholarship contest for vaccinated students.
“I have no doubt that with vaccinations regularly available that students will return to campus either fully vaccinated or ready to take advantage of on-campus vaccination,” said Grace Crickette, UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor for finance and administration, in a press release.
The UW System isn’t requiring students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated in the fall — but is requiring unvaccinated people to continue wearing masks indoors.
About 40% of the more than 10,000 students on UW-Eau Claire’s campus had received a COVID-19 vaccine, including students who graduated in May, according to a survey done at the end of the spring 2021 semester. That leaves a significant number of students who must get the vaccine before the university can hit its 70% goal.
More faculty and staff have gotten the shot: As of June 1, 80% were vaccinated, Crickette said, though she expects more received the shot over the summer.
Compared to the statewide average, fewer Eau Claire and Dunn county young adults have gotten vaccinated.
Statewide, 41% of 18- to 24-year-olds are fully vaccinated, according to state data.
About 38% of 18- to 24-year-olds living in Eau Claire County are fully vaccinated, along with just 22% of 18- to 24-year-olds in Dunn County.
Colleges around the country are announcing vaccine incentives as U.S. cases of COVID-19 — which have been suppressed for months — begin to tick up.
Wisconsin’s seven-day average of confirmed cases is 242 per day, almost three times higher than where the state was two weeks ago, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services, in a Friday call with reporters.
“As we know, COVID spreads very readily in congregate settings, and most college students are living in a congregate setting with a lot of people close together,” Van Dijk said Friday. “To control the spread we’ll need our population of university students to be highly vaccinated.”
UW-Eau Claire
Fully vaccinated UW-Eau Claire students who upload their vaccination cards to an e-form will be “immediately eligible” for the university’s Vax Game 2021, it announced Monday.
The goal of the game? To get the university to a 70% student vaccination rate.
The university and the UW-Eau Claire Foundation are funding the game to the tune of $140,000. Of that amount, $100,000 for student scholarships and student organizations will come from the university’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. The UW-Eau Claire Foundation is contributing $40,000, the university said.
“If we can motivate more students to get vaccinated, then we all benefit,” said Kimera Way, president of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, in a statement.
Students enrolled at any of the three campuses — Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Marshfield — are eligible for the giveaway, which starts on Monday.
The $40,000 in prizes includes iPads, Apple Watches and $100 gift cards.
The university will choose weekly prize winners at random. Drawings will happen each Monday, starting Aug. 2 and continuing for eight weeks through Sept. 20. Winning students will be contacted via email with instructions on claiming their prize.
UW-Eau Claire will also give $200 to every student organization that has 70% of its members vaccinated.
If 70% of UW-Eau Claire students get fully vaccinated and upload their vaccination cards, all vaccinated students will also become eligible for a $1,000 scholarship for the spring 2022 semester, the university said. Fifty of those $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. (Winning December graduates can apply their scholarship to the fall 2021 semester.)
Faculty and staff aren’t eligible to participate, the university said.
UW-Eau Claire Student Senate President Jaden Mikoulinskii in a statement urged fellow students to get the shot: “If we are unable to vaccinate our student population, we could very well miss yet another Homecoming, Viennese Ball or academic semester.”
This fall, students, faculty and staff are being asked to upload a record of their vaccination, Crickette said.
Unvaccinated students in residence halls will still be required to get a COVID-19 test weekly. (Testing will also be available for anyone that would like to be tested.)
Vaccinated students, faculty and staff won’t be required to wear a mask or follow physical distancing measures.
For more details on UW-Eau Claire’s Vax Games 2021, visit the university’s website at www.uwec.edu/coronavirus-updates/vax-game-2021/.
UW-Stout
Fully vaccinated UW-Stout students who upload their vaccination information to a secure database by Oct. 15 will be eligible to win campus gear, gifts from local businesses, daily gift cards and other prizes, the university announced Monday.
UW-Stout on Monday didn’t announce specific prizes, but said it will award additional student scholarships.
“While we’re striving for a minimum of 70% of our student population vaccinated, we know we can do better,” said Chancellor Katherine Frank in a press release.
The university plans to post a vaccine incentive webpage in coming weeks, which will host more information about campus vaccine clinics, daily prize drawings and scholarship prizes.
UW System
Vaccinated students will also be eligible to participate in the UW System’s vaccination campaign, which it’s dubbed “70 for 70.”
Excluding UW-Madison, vaccinated students at UW System universities that hit the 70% vaccination rate will be eligible for one of 70 scholarships of $7,000 each, the UW System announced Sunday.
To receive the scholarship, students must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
The UW System is funding the approximately $500,000 vaccination campaign.