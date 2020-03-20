A UW-Eau Claire student who contracted COVID-19 while studying abroad returned home and did not return to campus, UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said Friday.
The chancellor said in a message to students, faculty and staff that UW-Eau Claire’s director of risk management and safety, Tim Boehnen, spoke with the student, who is in self-isolation and doing well at home with family. Boehnen also spoke to two other UW-Eau Claire students who may have had contact with the student during their study abroad program, and both are doing well and self-isolating at home with their families.
The student who tested positive and the fellow study abroad students did not return to Eau Claire County following their return to the United States, and they did not come in contact with any individuals on campus.
"I want to reiterate the importance of social distancing and hygiene as we navigate what has become a very challenging time for us all," Schmidt said. "We must take the necessary precautions to keep ourselves and our families safe."
Schmidt said: "As COVID-19 continues to spread across Wisconsin and more people are tested, we realize there is a chance other Blugolds may be affected by this virus. Please know that we are here to support everyone in our community, our students, faculty, staff and alumni. We will get through this together."