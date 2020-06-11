UW-Eau Claire will require students, faculty and staff to wear face masks and record their temperature and any potential coronavirus symptoms daily using a mobile application, UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said Thursday, according to the university.
UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout, and UW-River Falls said last month they would reopen in the fall, with normal levels of enrollment. Their student dormitories also will reopen at normal capacity.
At UW-Eau Claire, students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks in common areas of university buildings. The university will give each student and employee two “high-density, double-ply, washable face masks” at the beginning of the semesters, it said in a news release. Instructors can also request face shields.
Students, faculty and staff must also record their temperature and symptoms using a mobile application daily.
“The app, which also is accessible via a web portal, was originally developed by the Todd and Karen Wanek Family Program for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome at Mayo Clinic, and has been made available to UW-Eau Claire to use for monitoring COVID-19 symptoms,” the university said in a news release.
The app will notify users when they should be tested for COVID-19 according to their symptoms. Tests will be offered through Student Health Service.
If a student tests positive, individual rooms in Putnam Hall will be available for residence hall students to isolate, or for roommates who must quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive.
The university will reconfigure classrooms “to comply with physical distancing guidelines.” Larger spaces like the Davies Center will be used for teaching, since socially distanced classrooms means more space is needed for classes, Schmidt said in the update.
UW-Eau Claire’s in-person fall semester classes will also be held fully in person, beginning Sept. 2 and ending Dec. 18, an update from last week when the university planned classes being virtual after Thanksgiving, according to the university.
The university said student enrollment has increased since the beginning of June, and “the university’s retention rate for second-year students is holding steady with the previous year’s figure of 84.4%.”
Since Schmidt’s most recent briefing on May 31, 19 more employees have been continuously furloughed, a total of 250. The average furlough lasts 3 1/2 weeks, according to the university.