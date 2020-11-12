Three UW System campuses — UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls — announced Thursday that all classes will move online starting Nov. 30 due to the novel coronavirus that's raging throughout Wisconsin and reports of hospitals being near 100% capacity with COVID-19 patients.
“We all had high hopes of returning to campus after the fall break to continue our in-person classes,” said UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Jim Schmidt in a statement on Thursday. “But with these two pieces of important information within a 24-hour period – it was a literal game-changer."
Schmidt referred to hospitals filling up with COVID-19 patients and an executive order from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers asking people to voluntarily stay home to try to control the virus' spread.
"Governor Evers’ recommendations to help mitigate the virus includes advising folks to stay home because – in his words – the crisis is urgent," Schmidt said in the statement. "In the spirit of public good requested by the Governor we need to pull together to help keep as many people safe and at home during the remainder of the semester.”
Residence halls, university buildings, libraries, internet access and food services will stay open for students, faculty and staff who want to stay on campus "for critical research and lab work," the announcement said.
UW-Eau Claire plans to test students and employees on campus twice per week for the rest of the fall semester, Schmidt said.
“We understand that many students would like to return to campus and continue their studies, and that is a decision each and every student must make for themselves,” Schmidt said in the statement. “Our campuses will be open for those students and faculty, and extra antigen testing will be administered."
The spring 2021 semester won't change otherwise, and the shift online doesn't mean a "significant rise" in COVID-19 cases in students or employees, Schmidt, UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank and UW-River Falls Chancellor Connie Foster said.
"When we have hospitals at full capacity, a sudden spike could overwhelm our local healthcare system and we have to do whatever we can to prevent that," Frank said in the statement.
“Together as Western Wisconsin’s three regional campuses we all believe this is the right decision,” Foster said in the statement. “President Thompson encouraged us to work together as a region in making this decision and we chancellors agree that this is the best approach.”
UW-Eau Claire
The shift to online will apply to both the Eau Claire and Barron County campuses, but both campuses will stay open for students, faculty and staff to access research and labs, internet, food services and residence halls.
Programs will reach out to students with internships, clinical and field placements with information on how to proceed after Thanksgiving break.
Virtual commencement will be online in December for graduating seniors, according to UW-Eau Claire.
Students who intend to leave campus for the Thanksgiving holiday — if they intend to return to campus after the holiday —must be tested for COVID-19 before they leave and another two times before they return to a classroom or congregate setting, according to the university.
UW-Stout
While UW-Stout won't return to in-person classes in the fall semester, it will keep residence halls, dining facilities, libraries and other buildings open to students and employees, Frank said in a letter to the campus community.
If students are working on campus now, they should continue to report to work, the letter said. Students will get more information in upcoming days about access to labs and study spaces, testing protocol and residence hall information.
People can email questions or concerns to covid19update@uwstout.edu, Frank said.
The university is planning for a mix of in-person, hybrid and online class options for the spring 2021 semester, according to UW-Stout.
"I want to emphasize that this decision does not affect our Winterm or Spring 2021 semester plans," Frank said in the letter.