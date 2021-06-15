EAU CLAIRE — The community COVID-19 vaccination site on the UW-Eau Claire campus will close at the end of this month.
June 30 will be the final day the vaccine clinic at Zorn Arena will be in service, according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department's website.
Currently the clinic is open 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for walk-in, drive-up or appointments. (An exception to that will be June 26 when it will be closed for the day, according to the website.)
Those interested in getting vaccinated at the clinic before it closes can sign up online for an appointment at vaccinate.wi.gov.
The vaccination site opened on April 8 with staffing from the local Health Department, the university and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Federal employees left earlier this month, but the clinic has continued operating with local workers and volunteers.
While the community site is closing, public health workers are continuing to hold pop-up vaccine clinics at various locations.
Pop-up clinics currently listed on the Health Department's website for this week:
• Noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Eau Claire City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
• 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, EC Sports Warehouse, 2983 11th St.
• Noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, Eau Claire City Hall.
• 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, Festival Foods, 3007 Mall Drive.
• Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Beaver Creek Reserve, S1 Highway K, Fall Creek.
For more information on those clinics, including which vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) are available at each one, go to tinyurl.com/yb74bsyn.
There is no cost to get the vaccine at these clinics and they do not require proof of insurance, citizenship or ID.