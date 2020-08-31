Mackenzie Bauer knew moving an in-person summer reading intervention program for elementary-age kids to a virtual format was going to take some outside-the-box thinking.
So, when she realized that some of the kids she’d be working with were animal lovers, the UW-Eau Claire school psychology graduate student began weaving appearances by feline and other furry friends into her planning for the three-times-per-week virtual reading sessions.
“We have one child who is super motivated by cats,” says Bauer, who graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2019 with a psychology major and a minor in family studies. “My research assistant has three cats, so if our student performs well, he gets to see the cats.”
In a summer like no other, that kind of creative thinking is why some Eau Claire area kids who struggle with reading are strengthening their skills despite COVID-19 disrupting the last months of their school year and canceling many summer programs, says Dr. Melissa Coolong-Chaffin, an associate professor of psychology who helps oversee the reading intervention initiative.
“I’ve been blown away by the success the students have had this summer,” Coolong-Chaffin says of students leading the virtual program. “Once they believed they could do it, they found ways to build rapport with the kids and they made it fun. All around, it has been successful in ways I didn’t anticipate. It’s been rewarding for our students and for the kids.”
UW-Eau Claire’s reading intervention program — offered through the Human Development Center — pairs teams of graduate and undergraduate students who plan to be school psychologists with elementary students who struggle with reading.
The Blugolds use evidence-based reading interventions to help the kids build their reading fluency and comprehension.
MaKenna Kruschke — a soon-to-be third-grader from Eau Claire — is among the young readers who worked with UW-Eau Claire students virtually, first in the spring when school moved online and then throughout the summer.
“It’s fun because I get to work with the college students,” MaKenna says. “I love the college students.”
Niki Kruschke, MaKenna’s mother, says the reading program was a great experience for her family.
“The students are wonderful,” Kruschke says. “They are great at keeping Makenna engaged. I love that they want to learn about Makenna’s interests and built the reading program around that. She loves animals and nature, so they read a lot of stories about those topics."
In the reading intervention program, graduate students take the lead on planning each session, working closely with undergraduate students to implement specific interventions and to assess the outcomes.
In the past, the kids came to the university to work one-on-one with students in the summer, and the Blugolds traveled to area elementary schools to provide reading services during the academic year.
This spring, when K-12 schools moved classes online, the in-school intervention services ended as well.
Faculty and graduate students immediately began brainstorming ways to move the reading services online, knowing that kids already struggling with their reading would need even more support given the disruptions caused by the pandemic, says Mary Beth Tusing, an associate professor of psychology and director of UW-Eau Claire’s school psychology graduate program.
“The graduate students took the lead,” Tusing says of transitioning to a virtual format. “It was fun to problem-solve how to make the activities exciting for kids online. As soon as our classes began online, we were offering our reading program online. In the end, it was a great experience for all.”
From March-June, the program served two clients, including MaKenna Kruschke.
“It helped my daughter tremendously because she couldn’t get the one-on-one reading interventions that she normally would have gotten at school,” Niki Kruschke says. “We worried about her academics, especially her reading, and that she would fall far behind. This program allowed her to grow as a reader and to be more confident as a reader.”
Given the success of the spring session, the university team decided to develop a virtual summer program, increasing the number of clients they would serve from two to 20.
Coolong-Chaffin was not sure how families would react to a virtual format in the summer, worrying that they already were tired of online learning after the chaotic spring.
“We thought we’d give it a go and see who was interested,” Coolong-Chaffin says. “We reached out to families we’d worked with before and all 20 spots were filled within 24 hours.”
The most rewarding parts of the program are seeing the kids progress in their reading, while also getting to know them, says Noelle Wozniak, a school psychology graduate student from Downers Grove, Illinois.
“It is a great feeling when you can provide an effective intervention while also building a relationship with them,” Wozniak says.
Megan Monette, a graduate student from Hudson, says the clinic helped her see how eager the students are to read with someone and how much they enjoy connecting with the college students.
“It was extremely helpful to all of the students,” Monette says. “The best part of being an interventionist was getting to work with kids again and see their improvements throughout the intervention.”
Since most children will begin the school year with at least part of their learning online, the HDC is looking into whether it can continue to offer its reading intervention program virtually this fall, says Tusing, noting that many families are looking for ways to support their kids as schools move to online and hybrid models.
Continuing the virtual programs also means that the HDC could work with children who live farther away, or in areas where resources are scarce and distance to services make access difficult, Tusing says.
“Our efforts to provide academic intervention services online is helping us realize new and creative ways we can reach kids who might not be able participate in our services in person,” Tusing says. “This opens up new opportunities for our students and for more families.”