EAU CLAIRE — A free rapid COVID-19 testing site for the Eau Claire community had been slated to close this week, but will instead stay open to Dec. 20.
UW-Eau Claire, which runs the testing site in the Memorial High School parking, announced Tuesday that it is receiving additional supplies so it can extend the service.
The testing site is open noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. People must register in advance by going online to doineedacovid19test.com to reserve a time for testing. Attendees do not need to have COVID-19 systems to get tested.
The rapid antigen testing is self-administered and results are available in 15 minutes. Those who do test positive are then given a PCR test, which is more accurate but takes more than a day to get results.
Since the testing site began on Nov. 14, it has administered 3,650 rapid antigen tests with 150 coming back positive. There were 297 PCR tests administered at the site, but those results were not available, according to the university.