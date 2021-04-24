EAU CLAIRE — Roughly 37.8% of St. Croix County residents have now received at least one vaccination, an increase of 3.6% in the past week.
That puts St. Croix County ahead of Wisconsin's 3.0% statewide vaccination growth rate in that time, but no other western Wisconsin counties reached or topped that state average.
While public health directors are saying they have increasing access to supply of vaccines, they are not seeing as many people as they'd like wanting them.
The current 3% statewide vaccination growth rate increased slightly from the 2.6% seen a week ago.
Pierce County (2.9%) and Eau Claire County (2.6%) were the next-highest growers among 12 counties being tracked. Three counties didn't reach a 2.0% increase in the past week, with Rusk County only seeing a 0.7% increase.
Big growers this past week in the state included Dane County with a 5.5% jump in vaccinations, followed by Ozaukee, La Crosse and Iowa counties closing in on that mark.
Measuring overall progress since vaccinations began, Door (58.1%), Dane (56.2%) and Bayfield (54.6%) counties continue to lead the way, and once again are the only in the state to top 50% of its population having received at least one dose.
Taylor County (currently with 22.5% of its population with at least one dose) remains last of the state's 72 counties. With only a 1.2% increase in vaccinations there in the past week, Taylor County continued to fall further behind the state.
Throughout Wisconsin, 41.5% of the state's population has the COVID-19 vaccine in their bodies.
Only three of the 12 western Wisconsin counties — Eau Claire, Buffalo and Trempealeau counties — have exceeded that state average, same as they did a week ago.
Overall, 2.42 million (41.5%) of Wisconsin residents have now received at least one dose, up from 38.5% a week ago. Also, 1.77 million of the state's residents (30.4%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 25.8% last week.
Roughly 80.1% of Wisconsin's seniors (ages 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, up from 78.9% last week, and 77.9% two weeks ago. About 57.9% of those ages 55 to 64 have also now received at least one shot.
With teens now eligible to get vaccinated, roughly 21.7% of those ages 16 to 17 in the state have now received a shot.