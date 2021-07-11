CHIPPEWA FALLS — On the first day of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, the National Guard gave only two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over three days of Country Fest, only one dose was given. Those are indicators that few Wisconsin residents who haven’t taken a vaccine want it.
Roughly 0.3% of Wisconsin residents got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination in the past week, making it the lowest increase since vaccinations began. It is down from a 0.5% increase last week, and down from a 0.4% increase two weeks ago.
In western Wisconsin, six counties — Barron, Buffalo, Eau Claire, Jackson, St. Croix and Trempealeau — matched the state’s 0.3% increase, with no counties topping the state’s rate. All other counties in the region fell further behind the state’s overall 50.7% mark of state residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose.
Trempealeau (53.2%) and Eau Claire (51.6%) are still the only counties in western Wisconsin ahead of the state’s rate.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 2.94 million (50.7%) residents, up from 2.93 million residents (50.4%) last week, and up from 2.90 million people (49.9%) two weeks ago.
Roughly 2.78 million Wisconsinites (47.9%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 2.74 million (47.2%) a week ago.
About 61.6% of all adult Wisconsin resident (ages 18+) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 61.3% last week. Eau Claire (61.4%), Chippewa (56.8%) and Dunn (47.4%) counties all trail the state’s rate for adult vaccinations.
Roughly 84.9% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, up from 84.7% a week ago. Also, 67.7% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose, up from 67.5% a week ago.
In a breakdown by race, 50.2% of Asian Americans have now received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 47.1%, American Indian population at 33.6%, and Black population at 27.1%. About 10.1% of people who have been vaccinated didn’t report their race or selected “other.”
Among 72 counties in the state, 21 have reached the 50% threshold of having its population having received at least one dose; that number is unchanged from last week. Dane (69.2%), Door (66.0%) and Bayfield (62.4%) counties are the only counties to have reached the 60% mark.
However, the counties with the worst vaccination rates in the state have fallen further behind the state’s average. Taylor (27.4%), Clark (28.3%) and Rusk (32.4%) saw minor increases in the past week. Overall, eight counties in the state still haven’t reached 40% vaccinated; that number also is unchanged in the past week. The other counties are: Dunn, Jackson, Monroe, Shawano, and Waushara counties.