CHIPPEWA FALLS — Vaccination rates across Wisconsin have stalled, with just a 0.2% increase in state residents getting their first COVID-19 vaccine in the past week.
The Department of Health Services reports the vaccination rate climbed to 63.2% of state residents with at least one dose, as of Friday, up from 63.0% a week ago.
However, Wisconsin continues to trail the national rate. Roughly 75.1% of all Americans have now received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only three counties in Wisconsin — Dane, Door and Menominee — are ahead of the national rate.
Trempealeau County (68.5%) remains the only region in western Wisconsin to be ahead of the state’s overall vaccination rate. In the past week, only Pepin, Clark and St. Croix counties topped the state’s average increase.
In the past week, Ashland County became the sixth county in the state to reach the 70% threshold of residents with at least one shot. Meanwhile, there are still six counties that haven’t reached the 50% vaccination rate, including Dunn, Clark, Taylor and Rusk counties.
Roughly 85.6% of senior citizens, ages 65 and older, have now received at least one vaccination. However, just 24.6% of children ages 5 to 11 have received a dose, compared to 59.3% of children ages 12 to 17.
Meanwhile, the state recorded 7,129 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with another 65 deaths. In western Wisconsin, four more fatalities were recorded: two in Dunn County and one each in Chippewa and Pierce counties.
Across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, 947 people have now died from virus-related symptoms, including 66 in January alone.
Additionally, 91.2% of all hospital beds in the state are currently in use, including 92.7% of ICU beds, DHS reports. Roughly 75.9% of hospitals report their ICUs are at peak capacity.