CHIPPEWA FALLS — Vaccination rates statewide, and in west-central Wisconsin counties, are up slightly this week, as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the country, alarming health officials.
Roughly 51.9% of state residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, up 0.5% in the past week. That is an increase from 0.4% last week, and 0.3% two weeks ago.
Additionally, 10 of 12 counties in western Wisconsin matched or exceeded the state's rate in the past week. However, just Eau Claire (52.7%) and Trempealeau (54.9%) counties are ahead of the state's overall 51.9% rate. St. Croix and Buffalo counties are the only other areas in western Wisconsin that have reached the 50% threshold.
However, there are still five counties in the state below 40% of its population with one dose, with Taylor (28.2%), Clark (29.2%), and Rusk (33.5%) still at the lowest levels among the 72 counties. Meanwhile, Dane County continues to lead the state, at 70.3% of the population with at least one dose.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.02 million (51.9%) residents, up from 2.99 million residents (51.4%) last week, and up from 2.96 million people (51.0%) two weeks ago.
Roughly 2.87 million Wisconsinites (49.3%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 2.85 million (49%) a week ago.
About 62.7% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 62.2% last week. Eau Claire (62.3%), Chippewa (57.9%) and Dunn (48.3%) counties all trail the state’s rate for adult vaccinations.
Roughly 83.8% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 69.3% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose.
In a breakdown by race, 51.9% of Asian Americans have now received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 48.1%, American Indian population at 34.9%, and Black population at 28.6%. About 10.1% of people who have been vaccinated didn’t report their race or selected “other.”