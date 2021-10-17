CHIPPEWA FALLS — The new vaccination rate in Wisconsin for the past week has tied a record low, as only 0.2% of state residents — or about 10,000 people — received their first dose in the past week.
The state’s Department of Health Services shows roughly 57.3% of all Wisconsin residents have received their first vaccine dose, through Friday.
The 0.2% increase ties the lowest one-week increase, from two weeks ago.
Among western Wisconsin counties, St. Croix, Chippewa and Trempealeau counties each had a 0.3% increase, while most other area counties were tied with the state’s rate. Trempealeau County (61.8%) is the only county in the region that is ahead of the state’s vaccination rate.
Rusk (38.1%), Clark (33.6%) and Taylor (32.3%) counties are the only areas in the state that haven’t reached the 40% threshold of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine.
However, Pierce County reached the 50% threshold this week.
Meanwhile, Dane County continues to lead the state, at 74.2% of the population with at least one dose, up 0.2% from a week ago. Also, 14 of the state’s 72 counties have now reached the 60% threshold of residents with at least one shot.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.33 million residents, up from 3.32 million residents (57.1%) last week, and up from 3.30 million people (56.7%) two weeks ago.
Roughly 3.17 million Wisconsinites (54.5%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 3.15 million (54.2%) a week ago.
However, Wisconsin continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate, and is falling further behind. About 65.6% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including 78.6% of all adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 56.7% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.
About 68.4% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 68.2% last week. Eau Claire (66.8%), Chippewa (63.8%) and Dunn (52.4%) counties all trail the state’s rate for adult vaccinations.
Roughly 86% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 74% of those ages 55 to 64 have received their first dose.
In a breakdown by race, 56% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 50.7%, American Indian population at 41.5%, and Black population at 34.7%. About 13.5% of people who have been vaccinated did not report their race or selected “other.”