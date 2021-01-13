EAU CLAIRE — As an Eau Claire County resident is identified as the first person in Wisconsin to have contracted a new, possibly more contagious strain of COVID-19, health care workers in the county are still receiving the vaccine, including the county’s chief health officer.
An Eau Claire County resident who recently traveled internationally and tested positive for the virus at the end of December is the state’s first identified case of the variant, officials announced Wednesday.
County and state officials did not release the person’s gender, age or where they traveled. The person was not hospitalized with the virus, county officials said.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department doesn’t believe that the person has spread the virus to anyone else in the community other than people who lived in their household, said Lieske Giese, Health Department director.
“The only close contacts were household contacts, and all of those individuals were successfully quarantined,” Giese said.
Through routine surveillance and whole genome sequencing, officials identified the variant, referred to as B.1.1.7., in a virus sample on Tuesday.
Wisconsin is one of 11 other states that have found cases of the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Believed to be more contagious than the unmutated virus, the new strain is ravaging England after its discovery in November, and since then has forced the country into lockdown.
The new strain B.1.1.7 has many mutations — nearly two dozen — and eight are on the spike protein that the virus uses to attach to and infect cells. The spike is what vaccines and antibody drugs target.
Dr. Ravi Gupta, a virus expert at the University of Cambridge in England, said modeling studies suggest it may be up to two times more infectious than the version that’s been most common in England so far.
There is good news: Experts say there’s every reason to expect that vaccines will still work against the new variant.
“We think it’s highly unlikely this strain will be resistant to (vaccines),” said Dr. Ken Johnson, chief medical officer for Prevea Health and an emergency department physician at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. “When we design vaccines, they usually target multiple sites on the viral protein. With this mutation, there’s not enough of a match that we think this will be an issue.”
But a more contagious strain of a virus that already overwhelmed Eau Claire area hospitals in November could spell trouble for this winter.
Daily case counts of the virus in Eau Claire County have fallen since autumn, but 14 county residents were admitted to hospitals with the virus in the last week. (At the November peak, 33 county residents were hospitalized with the virus in a week.)
Health officials have found no evidence that the new strain causes more severe illness or increases the risk of death from COVID-19, DHS said Wednesday.
“Mutations among viruses are very common. It’s not unusual — in fact, it’s expected. As time goes on in the pandemic and the virus continues to replicate on a large scale, the genetic sequence of the virus will change,” said state Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard on Wednesday.
Minnesota, California, Colorado, Texas, New York, Maryland, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Connecticut have also found cases of the variant.
EC County continues vaccinating Phase 1A
Eau Claire County has vaccinated around 5,500 people since Dec. 15, when the first doses arrived in the city, Giese said.
On Wednesday, Giese was one of them. The county’s chief health officer received her first dose of the Moderna shot during a vaccination clinic for health care workers.
Giese is receiving the shot because she interacts with people with COVID-19 in her capacity as the county’s chief health officer, she said Wednesday.
“On those unfortunate occasions when someone that tests positive is not following orders to stay home, I have to go and serve them with a specific order to stay home,” Giese said. “When that happens, I’m in close contact with COVID-positive individuals.”
Giese, “a proud nurse,” is also receiving the vaccine because she might be needed to administer vaccines as a front-line worker in the coming months, she added.
Giese noted that she also has a “significant, chronic condition,” and is heartened to begin the two-dose vaccine regimen.
“We see a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel by having an opportunity to get vaccines in arms, and we need to take full advantage of that,” she told reporters Wednesday.
County health officials have warned that people must still avoid gatherings and wear masks, even after they’re vaccinated. While the vaccine is effective in keeping people from severe illness or needing hospitalization, it is not yet proven to reduce asymptomatic spread, Giese said.
“Even if they don’t get very sick or go to the hospital, we need to protect people from that,” Giese said. “Our best two ways to do that is to socially distance and wear a mask.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.