EAU CLAIRE — A new location for getting the COVID-19 vaccine will open Thursday afternoon on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
Scheduled for operation from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays, the regional mass vaccination site is being managed by local officials, but also supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"Sites like this one in Eau Claire will help expand access and reach the (Biden) Administration's goal of ensuring every American lives within five miles of a vaccine location," Kevin M. Sligh, acting administrator for FEMA Region 5, said in a news release.
Located in the university's basketball fieldhouse, Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave., the vaccination clinic is next to a large university faculty parking lot. The majority of spaces in that lot are for staff permits that are enforced until 3 p.m. on weekdays and not required on weekends.
The site is scheduled to receive between 3,500 and 7,000 doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer each week, according to the news release.
Getting a vaccine at the site is free and medical insurance is not required. As of Monday, all people 16 years and older in Wisconsin are eligible to receive the vaccine.
To sign up for an appointment, go to vaccinate.wi.gov. Those unable to go online can call 844-684-1064. Walk-ins will not be accepted at this vaccination clinic.
In late April the site intends to expand its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the news release.