CHIPPEWA FALLS — Vaccinations increased slightly in Wisconsin in the past week, but the state continues to lag behind the national average.
The state’s Department of Health Services reports that another 0.6% of Wisconsin residents received their first COVID-19 vaccination in the past week, up from a 0.5% increase a week ago, but still down from a 0.7% increase from two weeks ago. Roughly 54.3% of all state residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.
While vaccinations in the state have remained level, overall COVID-19 cases have continued a marked increase, with 11,113 new cases from Friday, Aug. 20, to Friday, Aug. 27, including more than 2,000 each day on Thursday and Friday. Also, the state reported 61 additional deaths in the past week, including seven on Friday; one of the deaths was from Dunn County.
Among counties in west-central Wisconsin, only St. Croix County topped the state’s average increase, with a 0.7% jump. Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa and Trempealeau counties all matched the state’s 0.6% increase. Eau Claire (54.8%) and Trempealeau (57.7%) counties are ahead of the state’s overall 54.3% rate. St. Croix and Buffalo counties are the only other areas in western Wisconsin that have reached the 50% threshold.
However, there are still four counties in the state below 40% of its population with one dose, with Taylor (29.9%), Clark (31.2%), and Rusk (35.1%) still at the lowest levels among the 72 counties. Shawano County reached 40.4% on Friday, leaving just Waushara County as the other county below 40% with at least one dose.
Meanwhile, Dane County continues to lead the state, at 72.1% of the population with at least one dose, up 0.5% from a week ago. In the past week, Price and Wood counties have reached the 50% threshold of residents with at least one dose, bringing the total to 35 of 72 counties to reach that mark.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.16 million (54.3%) residents, up from 3.12 million residents (53.7%) last week, and up from 3.09 million people (53.2%) two weeks ago.
Roughly 2.98 million Wisconsinites (51.1%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 2.94 million (50.5%) a week ago.
In comparison, 61.3% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including 73.7% of all adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 52.0% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.
About 65.2% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 64.6% last week. Eau Claire (64.4%), Chippewa (60.5%) and Dunn (50.2%) counties all trail the state’s rate for adult vaccinations.
Roughly 84.7% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 71.5% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose.
In a breakdown by race, 54.2% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 49.9%, American Indian population at 38.3%, and Black population at 31.1%. About 10.8% of people who have been vaccinated didn’t report their race or selected “other.”