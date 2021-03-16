MADISON, Wis. (AP) — People age 16 and up with certain pre=existing conditions in Wisconsin will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting March 22, a week earlier than previously announced, Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.
Last week, the state said that people in that eligibility group would be able to get vaccinated starting March 29.
"Our vaccinators across the state are doing great work to get folks vaccinated," Evers said in a statement. "Moving up eligibility for this critical group will help us get over the finish line and sooner, and get us back to our Wisconsin way of life."
The qualifying conditions that allow someone to be eligible starting March 22 include moderate to severe asthma; cancer; diabetes; high blood pressure, Down syndrome; and having a body mass index of 25 or above. Women who are pregnant are also eligible.
The state health department on Tuesday also clarified that all clergy are eligible and said all judges, prosecutors, and other essential criminal court personnel, in addition to public defenders, are immediately eligible.
The general public will become eligible on May 1.
The news came just as the Legislature was set to pass a bill that would allow dentists to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
People 16 and older with the following medical conditions will be eligible to get the vaccine beginning March 22:
Moderate to severe asthma
Cancer
Cerebrovascular disease
Chronic kidney disease
COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Cystic fibrosis
Down syndrome
Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
Hypertension or high blood pressure
Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune-weakening medicines
Liver disease
Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
Obesity (30-39 BMI)
Overweight (25-29 BMI)
Pregnancy
Pulmonary fibrosis
Severe obesity (40 or higher BMI)
Sickle cell disease
Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
Thalassemia
This group will include at least two million Wisconsin residents, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, the state Department of Health Services’ deputy secretary, last week.
People who are currently eligible for the vaccine include:
Frontline health care workers
Residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities
Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
Wisconsin residents age 65 and older
Educators and child care workers
People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs
Some public-facing essential workers, including restaurant and food chain workers
Non-frontline essential health care workers
Staff and residents in congregate living facilities
The state Department of Health Services said Tuesday that all clergy, restaurant workers, judges, prosecutors, public defenders and other essential criminal court workers are also eligible to get the vaccine.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccine availability in Wisconsin, visit the COVID-19 vaccine options page at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm or call the toll free vaccine hotline at 1-844-684-1064.