EAU CLAIRE — A community COVID-19 vaccination site on the UW-Eau Claire campus hit its 10,000-dose milestone about a month after opening.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced Monday morning that the site at Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave., had reached that mark on Friday and has surpassed it since then.
“People from around the western region have come to this site, and each dose marks one step closer to a normal summer and fall semester for us all,” Grace Crickette, the university's vice chancellor of finance and administration, said in a news release.
Open since April 8, the vaccination operation is a joint effort between the university, state and local public officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Offering free doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, the site is currently open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.
However, the site will be closed this Saturday and then reduce its hours starting next week. The new hours will be 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
To schedule an appointment, go online to vaccinate.wi.gov. People who need scheduling assistance or a language translator can call 844-684-1064.
This vaccine site also does allow walk-ins up to 30 minutes before closing time each day.
ID, proof of citizenship or health insurance are not required to get a vaccine. Free parking is available in a university parking lot close to the vaccine clinic.