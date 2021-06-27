EAU CLAIRE — Roughly 0.4% of Wisconsin residents got their first COVID-19 dose in the past week, which is the lowest mark since vaccinations began. It is down slightly from last week’s record-low of 0.6 increase.
Barron and Trempealeau counties each saw a 0.5% increase in the past week, making them the only counties in western Wisconsin to top the state’s increase rate, while Pierce, Rusk and St. Croix counties matched the state’s 0.4% increase.
Trempealeau (52.4%) and Eau Claire (50.9%) counties continue to lead the region, and are the only counties in western Wisconsin to have topped 50% of its population to have received at least one vaccination, and they are the only counties in the area ahead of the state’s overall 49.9% rate of residents having received at least one dose.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 2.9 million (49.9%) residents, up from 2.88 million residents (49.5%) last week, and up from 2.84 million people (48.9%) two weeks ago.
Roughly 2.62 million Wisconsinites (45.8%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 2.62 million (45.1%) a week ago.
About 60.9% of all adult Wisconsin resident (ages 18+) have now received at least one vaccine dose. Eau Claire (61.7%), Chippewa (56.2%) and Dunn (46.9%) counties all trail the state’s rate for adult vaccinations.
Roughly 84.4% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, up from 84.1% a week ago. Also, 67.1% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose, up from 66.6% a week ago.
In a breakdown by race, 48.7% of Asian Americans have now received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 46.4%, American Indian population at 32.9%, and Black population at 26.2%. About 10.2% of people who have been vaccinated didn’t report their race or selected “other.”
Among 72 counties in the state, 19 have reached the 50% threshold of having its population having received at least one dose. However, no additional counties reached that mark for the second consecutive week. Dane (68.4%), Door (65.4%) and Bayfield (61.8%) counties are the only counties to have reached the 60% mark.
However, the counties with the worst vaccination rates in the state have fallen further behind the state’s average. Taylor (27.2%), Clark (27.9%) and Rusk (32.0%) saw minor increases in the past week. Overall, nine counties in the state still haven’t reached 40% vaccinated. The other counties are: Dodge, Dunn, Jackson, Monroe, Shawano, and Waushara counties. That number also is unchanged in the past week.