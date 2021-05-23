WHITEHALL — With approximately 48.6% of its residents having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Trempealeau County leads western Wisconsin in vaccination rates. The county also is among just a handful in the region that are ahead of the state’s overall 46.3% vaccination rate.
Kaila Baer, Trempealeau County’s public information officer, praised the county’s health care leaders for working together, coordinating on plans to make it easy for people to sign up and receive the shots.
“From the beginning, we worked with our health care partners to coordinate distribution of our vaccines, and get eligible peple vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Baer said. “We had one, central location for signing up for the vaccines. That was really key to our success early on.”
Additionally, 95.9% of the county’s seniors (age 65+) have now received at least one dose, far ahead of the state’s 82.5% rate for senior citizens.
“That population seemed very motivated to getting the vaccine,” Baer said. “We worked on a partnership with the Aging and Disability Resource Center, so we could get people signed up.”
Allowing people to call in to the ADRC and make appointments also was critical, she added.
“It was important for those who don’t have Internet access,” Baer said.
While Baer is thrilled that her county has led the way in vaccination rates all spring, she is concerned that they have now plateaued.
“Everything has declined; fewer and fewer people are signing up,” she said. “We’re still working to reach out to people who are still undecided about the vaccine.”
One of the challenges unique to Trempealeau County is they have a much higher Spanish-speaking community than other counties in western Wisconsin. Only 20.7% of the county’s Hispanic population has received their first COVID-19 vaccination.
“Our biggest challenge has been reaching the Hispanic community,” Baer said. “We don’t have local (TV) channels or radio stations in Spanish. It’s difficult to reach that population, who may not always trust in the public health.”
While she likes the idea of holding off-site vaccination clinics in small communities across Trempealeau County, she said they have a small office, and it would be difficult to go to those places without any sort of guarantee that a crowd of people will come out to get shots. However, she is exploring the idea of having shots available at some local fairs this summer.
“We’re really seeing less and less interest in the vaccine, so now it’s about being creative,” Baer said.
Trempealeau County is ahead of Eau Claire (48.2%) and Buffalo (46.6%) counties as the only counties among 12 in western Wisconsin that are ahead of the state’s rate.
Vaccinations tick upward
For the first time in more than a month, the state’s vaccination rate increased, thanks largely to more people now being eligible to get shots.
The state approved the Pfizer vaccine on May 13 for adolescents ages 12 to 15; this was the first full week that those youths were eligible for the shots. A total of 35,247 youths (11.9%) in that age group have now received their first dose, up from 3,456 adolescents (1.2%) a week ago. Additionally, 29.8% of teens ages 16-17 have now received at least one dose, up from 27.7% a week ago, and 27.4% growth two weeks ago.
With more people eligible for shots, the vaccination rate for the state increased by 1.4% last week, which is up from a 0.8% increase a week ago, a 1.0% increase two weeks ago, and nearly matches the 1.6% growth from three weeks ago.
However, none of the 12 counties in western Wisconsin topped the state’s 1.4% increase in the past week, although St. Croix and Eau Claire counties matched it.
Wisconsin now has 2.698 million residents (46.3%) vaccinated, up from 2.616 million (44.9%) a week ago, and up from 44.1% two weeks ago. Roughly 2.356 million Wisconsinites (40.5%) have now completed their vaccine series, up from 2.26 million state residents (38.9%) a week ago.
In the past week, Washburn, Vilas, and Waukesha counties have reached at least 50% of its population having received their first dose; overall, 12 counties in the state have reached that mark, with Dane County (64.4%) and Door County (62.3%) leading the way.
However, Taylor (25.7%), Clark (26.1%) and Rusk (29.4%) counties are the bottom three in the state and are the only counties not to reach 30% of its population getting at least one dose.
Roughly 82.6% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, which statistically is down from 82.7% of seniors a week ago. Roughly 63.9% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose, up from 62.7% a week ago.