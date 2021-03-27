EAU CLAIRE — Western Wisconsin counties continue to lag behind the state's average increase in vaccination rates.
Another 4.3% of Wisconsin residents received COVID-19 vaccinations in the past week, up slightly from 4.1% increase the prior week. Overall, 28.1% of Wisconsin residents have now received at least one dose.
However, only one of 12 counties in western Wisconsin matched that 4.3% increase. Eau Claire County saw an increase of 4.6% of the county's residents receiving at least one vaccination. Eau Claire County also is the first in the region to reach 30% of its population having received at least one vaccination, as the county has reached 30.3%.
However, the counties with the lowest vaccination rates in the state are Taylor County (17.3%), Clark County (17.9%) and Rusk County (20.0%). Those counties are falling further behind the state rate each week, as only 1.8% of Clark County residents got vaccinations in the past week, while Rusk County only increased 3.1%.
Five of the 12 counties in western Wisconsin didn't reach a 3% increase in the past week, with six others between 3% and 4% increase. A week ago, only Jackson and Buffalo counties were ahead of the state average.
Overall, only four of the 12 counties -- Eau Claire, Chippewa, Buffalo and Trempealeau counties -- have vaccinated its population at a rate higher than the state's 28.1% rate. A week ago, six of 12 counties were ahead of the state's rate.
In comparison, 34.6% of Dane County residents have received at least one dose. Door County also is among the state leaders, with 40.0% of that county's residents having received at least one vaccination.