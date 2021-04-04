EAU CLAIRE — If you live in Madison, you are now twice as likely to have received a first vaccination than if you live in Neillsville.
Western Wisconsin counties continue to lag behind the state’s average increase in vaccination rates, and the gap has only grown wider in the past week.
Another 3.8% of Wisconsin residents received their first COVID-19 vaccinations in the past week, down slightly from 4.3% a week ago, and down from 4.1% the prior week. Overall, 31.9% of Wisconsin residents have now received at least one dose.
However, only four of 12 counties in western Wisconsin — Buffalo, Eau Claire, Pepin and Trempealeau counties — matched or exceeded the state’s overall 3.8% rate. Buffalo County led the way with a 4.7% increase from a week ago. Six of the 12 counties have now given at least one dose to 30% of its population; last week, Eau Claire County was the first in the region to reach that milestone.
However, the counties with the lowest vaccination rates in the state are still in western Wisconsin: Taylor County (18.4%), Clark County (19.1%) and Rusk County (21.5%). Those counties are each falling further behind the state’s rate. Taylor County only saw a 1.1% increase in vaccinations in the past week, while Clark County was up 1.2% and Rusk County was up 1.5%.
In comparison, 40.2% of Dane County residents have received at least one dose; that is up 5.8% from a week ago, when the Madison-area county reached 34.6%. Door County also is among the state leaders, now at 47.5% of its population receiving at least one shot, up from 40.0% a week ago.
Four of the 12 counties in western Wisconsin didn’t reach a 3% increase in the past week, while four others were between 3% and 4% increase.
Overall, only four of the 12 counties — Eau Claire, Chippewa, Buffalo and Trempealeau counties — have vaccinated its population at a rate higher than the state’s 31.9% rate. That is identical to last week. Two weeks ago, six of the 12 counties were ahead of the state’s rate.
Statewide, 1,859,640 people of the estimated 5.8 million Wisconsin residents have received a first dose, including 76.1% of all seniors (ages 65+). A total of 1,121,306 Wisconsinites (19.3%) have completed their vaccine series.