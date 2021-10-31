CHIPPEWA FALLS — Death rates in Wisconsin remain high in counties where vaccinations remain low.
There are 17 counties in the state that are averaging more than 200 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 residents, including Barron, Rusk and Clark counties in western Wisconsin. Of those 17 counties, 13 are below the state's average of 57.8% of residents having at least one shot. Iron, Menomonee, Oneida and Vilas counties are the only areas averaging more than 200 deaths per 100,000 but are ahead of the state's average in vaccination rates.
The state's death rate is 145.7 per 100,000 residents. Dane County, which leads the state in vaccination rate at 74.6%, has the second lowest death rate, at 63.5 per 100,000 residents. Door County, which has the second-highest vaccination rate at 73.1%, also has a lower death rate than the state's average, at 119.3 per 100,000 residents.
Statewide COVID-19 vaccinations once again barely inched higher in the past week. Those numbers could see a jump in coming weeks, as children ages 5-11 may be declared eligible for shots by the end of this week.
The state’s vaccination rate inched up slightly this week by 0.2% of Wisconsin residents that received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is tied for the lowest one-week increase.
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services shows roughly 57.8% of all Wisconsin residents have received their first vaccine dose through Friday. That is down from the 0.3% increase from a week ago.
Among western Wisconsin counties, Trempealeau County led with a 0.5% increase, while several other area counties were tied with the state’s rate. With 62.5% of its residents with at least one dose, Trempealeau County is the only area in western Wisconsin ahead of the state’s rate.
Rusk (38.8%), Clark (34.1%) and Taylor (32.5%) counties are the three counties in the state that haven’t reached the 40% threshold of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.36 million residents, up from 3.35 million residents (57.6%) last week, and up from 3.33 million people (57.3%) two weeks ago.
Roughly 3.2 million Wisconsinites (55.0%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 3.18 million (54.8%) a week ago.
However, Wisconsin continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate and is falling further back. About 66.5% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including 79.7% of all adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 57.8% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.
About 69.0% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 68.7% last week. Eau Claire (67.3%), Chippewa (64.3%) and Dunn (53.0%) counties all trail the state’s adult vaccination rate.
Roughly 86.5% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 74.4% of those ages 55 to 64 have received their first dose.
In a breakdown by race, 56% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 50.7%, American Indian population at 41.9%, and Black population at 35.4%. About 14.2% of people who have been vaccinated did not report their race or selected “other.”