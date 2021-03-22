EAU CLAIRE — Another 4.1% of Wisconsin residents received vaccinations in the past week. However, west-central Wisconsin isn't keeping up with the state's rate.
Both Chippewa and Eau Claire counties increased vaccination rates by 3.6%, while Dunn County increased 2.7% falling behind the state's overall average. Among 12 counties in western Wisconsin, only Jackson and Buffalo counties (5% increase in each county) were ahead of the state average, while Barron County matched the state's 4.1% rate.
However, the other nine counties in the region didn't match the state's rate, falling further behind, with Pepin County increasing by just 1.7%.
The two counties with the lowest overall vaccination rate also continued to fall further behind the state's rate. Clark County climbed by 2.9%, up to 16.1%, well behind the state's overall 23.8% rate. Rusk County also failed to keep pace, with a 2.1% increase, up to 16.9%.
Overall, six of the 12 counties are ahead of the state's overall 23.8% vaccination rate.