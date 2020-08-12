MADISON — State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, will host a virtual town hall Wednesday with Wisconsin school leaders to discuss reopening plans for the upcoming school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is scheduled from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 12).
Other officials participating in the virtual town hall, which will be accessible through Smith's Facebook page (@SenSmithWI), include state schools Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, deputy state Superintendent Michael Thompson and a few local school superintendents from the 31st Senate District.
They are expected to discuss the challenges school districts are facing due to COVID-19 and how Wisconsinites can best prepare for the months ahead.