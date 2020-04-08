Diane Jones of Eau Claire wanted to vote in Tuesday's elections, but she didn't want to go to the polls in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
So Jones did what Democratic and Republican leaders were advising in advance of the elections: She requested an absentee ballot.
Problem solved. Or so she thought.
Instead, even though the Wisconsin Elections Commission's MyVote website indicated the city clerk's office had mailed her ballot on March 25, Jones said her ballot didn't arrive by Tuesday's deadline to submit or send it.
As a result, Jones was forced to go to her north side polling place to cast a ballot — exactly the step she had hoped to avoid.
"I was not happy," Jones said Wednesday. "I didn't want to go to the polls because of the virus, but I felt it was my only choice if I wanted to vote."
Jones, who at 70 falls into a high-risk category for potential complications from COVID-19, said her daughters had advised her to self-isolate to stay protected from the virus and, until voting interfered, she has been following that advice since the week before Gov. Tony Evers imposed a statewide safer-at-home order on March 25.
Jones, who recalled becoming increasingly puzzled as she checked her mailbox daily without finding her absentee ballot, said her ballot still hadn't arrived as of Wednesday.
She is far from alone, as reports have surfaced across the state of voters not receiving absentee ballots by Tuesday's deadline.
Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Elections Commission, said Wednesday that the commission was working with the U.S. Postal Service to locate absentee ballots that never made it to voters in time for Tuesday's deadline, including three bins in the Oshkosh and Appleton area.
However, those voters who didn't vote in person have no recourse, Wolfe said.
It wasn’t clear how many people fell into that category, but election officials were overmatched by a record-high 1.3 million requests for such ballots in the lead-up to the election.
While statewide voter turnout numbers were not available, the commission reported that about 1 million absentee ballots had been returned as of Wednesday morning even though clerks had mailed ballots to all but 12,000 of those requesting them.
In the Chippewa Valley, preliminary figures from the commission showed that nearly 11,000 voters who requested absentee ballots had not returned them as of Wednesday morning. That includes 5,553 of 22,781 requests in Eau Claire County, 3,143 of 12,046 requests in Chippewa County and 2,022 of 6,973 requests in Dunn County.
One of those who didn’t get their ballot and chose not to vote was Gordon Hintz, the Democratic minority leader in the Wisconsin Assembly, who lives in Oshkosh.
“I complied with the public health order, as did many of my constituents,” Hintz said in a text to The Associated Press. “You either have a once in a hundred year pandemic or you don’t.”
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Wisconsin hit 99 on Wednesday, and public health experts said they worry about a spike in cases due to the state holding elections on Tuesday.
Wisconsin’s forging ahead with an election in the middle of a pandemic has public health officials, and those who showed up at the polls, worried.
“From a public health perspective, this was counter to all good scientific evidence and advice right now for how to continue to curb the pandemic from having serious impacts in the state,” said Kristen Malecki, an epidemiologist at UW-Madison's School of Medicine and Public Health.
Caleb Andersen, 40, said he was concerned that holding the election would wipe out any progress Wisconsin had made in slowing the spread of the virus. Andersen worked at one of Milwaukee’s five polling places where he said 3,800 people voted, and feels certain he was exposed despite all efforts at safety.
Of the 17,503 ballots cast in Eau Claire, 11,620 were absentee, or nearly double the 5,883 cast in person Tuesday at the polls, said City Clerk Carrie Riepl, who said Tuesday she didn't know why some people didn't receive absentee ballots on time.
Though Chippewa Valley elections clerks said they felt comfortable they had taken all the steps they could to keep voters and poll workers safe during Tuesday's in-person voting, Jones said her uneasiness about going to the polls didn't end when she arrived wearing a bright red "Wisconsin" face mask.
"I was overwhelmed that not one single person at my polling site was wearing a mask," said Jones, who had expected masks to be widely used to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.