DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens, which has multiple outlets in the Chippewa Valley, plans to give $25 in store credit to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccination at one of its stores in the next several days.
The incentive program, launched Tuesday, runs through Saturday. Customers getting a COVID-19 vaccination at Walgreens will receive $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards or a $25 Walgreens gift card.
Children 12-15 are not eligible for the reward, but their parents or guardians can claim it.
"Walgreens is providing the added incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action," the retailer said in a statement.
As part of these efforts, 4,000 Walgreens locations have extended pharmacy hours during Fridays in June, with the goal of providing additional flexibility for walk-in vaccinations. Walgreens already has more than 400 24-hour pharmacy locations across the country where individuals can receive the vaccine at their convenience.
COVID-19 vaccinations are widely accessible with walk-in appointments available at all stores nationwide. Individuals can also continue to schedule appointments online, including same-day appointments, based on availability in their area, or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.