031921_dr_Vaccine_8a
Buy Now

Walgreens is offering a financial incentive this week to anyone getting a COVID-19 vaccine at one of its stores.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens, which has multiple outlets in the Chippewa Valley, plans to give $25 in store credit to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccination at one of its stores in the next several days.

The incentive program, launched Tuesday, runs through Saturday. Customers getting a COVID-19 vaccination at Walgreens will receive $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards or a $25 Walgreens gift card.

Children 12-15 are not eligible for the reward, but their parents or guardians can claim it.

"Walgreens is providing the added incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action," the retailer said in a statement.

As part of these efforts, 4,000 Walgreens locations have extended pharmacy hours during Fridays in June, with the goal of providing additional flexibility for walk-in vaccinations. Walgreens already has more than 400 24-hour pharmacy locations across the country where individuals can receive the vaccine at their convenience.

COVID-19 vaccinations are widely accessible with walk-in appointments available at all stores nationwide. Individuals can also continue to schedule appointments online, including same-day appointments, based on availability in their area, or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

 

Contact: 715-833-9209, eric.lindquist@ecpc.com, @ealscoop on Twitter