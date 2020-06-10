CADOTT — Remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal found their way to the Chippewa Valley, causing flooding that washed out and closed multiple roads.
A stretch of Highway 27, about two miles south of Cadott, was closed Wednesday morning, as a damaged culvert weakened the road, making it too dangerous for traffic to cross.
Chris Elstran, Chippewa County deputy highway commissioner, said that stretch of highway has never been a problem before. He isn’t sure how quickly it can be repaired and reopened. A Department of Transportation contractor was supposed to begin work on that road in July; he’s hoping it can begin immediately.
“The surface may be there, but it is undermined, under the pavement,” Elstran said. “There’s not much supporting them. If a vehicle goes over it, chances are they’ll break through. It’s kind of like Russian roulette — the first three (vehicles) might make it through, and the fourth won’t.”
The heavy rains — more than 2 inches in many areas — Tuesday night damaged about a dozen roads across Chippewa County. As of mid-day Tuesday, seven locations were still closed.
“We’re chasing storm damage,” he said. “We’re always prepared for them; you just don’t know where it will be. We’re finding more as the day progresses.”
In many cases, it was shoulders of roads being washed out. Most of those were repaired Wednesday, or will be worked on today, he said.
“The water isn’t over the road anymore today, but the pipes are deteriorated,” he said.
It has been challenging finding all the damage sites, Elstran said.
“It’s finding them all, and determining how bad they are,” Elstran said of the challenges. “You have to wait for the water to go down to see.”
The highway department put up roadblock signs stretching the entire width of Highway 27.
“If you just put up one or two, they won’t be respected, and they’ll drive around them,” Elstran said.
Repairs on Highway X in Cadott, Highway G in the town of Ruby, and Highway EE in the town of Goetz all are slated to be done today, he said.
Elstran was cautious about issuing a damage estimate at this time.
“It will be several thousand dollars,” Elstran said. “We’re doing all of our documentation, so if we’re declared a disaster area, we can recoup some of those costs.”
The National Weather Service is reporting 1.86 inches of rain fell at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. However, near Augusta, about 3.3 inches fell, and Holcombe had 2.93 inches, the weather agency reports.
Two closures in Eau Claire County
According to Eau Claire County Emergency Management, two sections of road remained closed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. Highway I is closed between Traaseth Road and Myren Road and will be closed for an extended period of time due to damage, and part of Highway XX north of Highway X in Ludington is closed due to a culvert washout.
Officials from Dunn County didn’t immediately return calls for comment Wednesday.