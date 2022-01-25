EAU CLAIRE — While experts say it’s not an exact or perfect indicator of COVID-19’s spread, efforts to test Eau Claire wastewater for the virus’ genetic material is turning up a large volume of data.
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is shed from humans in several ways, including in fecal matter, the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene said.
By testing for the virus’ genetic material at wastewater facilities — facilities that typically collect communities’ wastewater at one central location — scientists can get a “snapshot” of the virus’ spread within the community as a whole, the laboratory said.
The city of Eau Claire plays its part in a statewide effort.
Twice per week the city takes samples from the Eau Claire Wastewater Treatment Plant and runs a handful of tests on those samples. Once a week the city then ships those samples to the state laboratory in Madison, said Ty Fadness, utilities chemist for the city of Eau Claire.
It’s there in Madison where scientists run COVID-19 tests on wastewater samples from dozens of treatment plants around the state.
The city closely monitors the data produced by its wastewater samples, Fadness said.
Occasionally he sees points of local wastewater data that don’t match up with COVID-19 case numbers — the data aren’t perfect, Fadness noted. But for the most part, the seven-day average of how much viral material is detected in Eau Claire’s wastewater lines up with how many county residents are testing positive for COVID-19, he said.
Data compiled by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that as cases of COVID-19 rose gradually in fall 2021 and surged in early January, the levels of SARS-CoV-2 virus gene copies in Eau Claire’s wastewater also increased, though not as dramatically as case numbers did.
Sampling and monitoring wastewater for viral material on this scale is a first for the city, Fadness said.
“This is the first time we’ve ever taken action on tracing (this) using wastewater,” he said.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department also keeps an eye on local wastewater data.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve learned that there is no single data point that helps us to understand the full picture of the pandemic, so we use wastewater monitoring as one of many data points we track for a more complete picture,” said Audrey Boerner, public information officer for the department’s pandemic response.
While experts say wastewater data is valuable, it doesn’t appear that Eau Claire wastewater monitoring has let officials predict upcoming surges of COVID-19.
In February 2021, UW-Eau Claire public health and environmental studies professor Crispin Pierce and his students did a study of some of the university’s wastewater. They sought to find out if SARS-CoV-2 genetic material would appear in wastewater before case numbers on campus rose, Pierce told the Leader-Telegram last year.
The on-campus study did find COVID genetic material in wastewater from the handful of dormitories it tested, but those findings confirmed – rather than predicted – that students had tested positive, Pierce said Tuesday.
“I do believe our vaccination, testing, masking, and social distancing policies kept our COVID incidence rates low on campus and so complicated the search to see if wastewater levels were predictive of cases,” Pierce said.
He added that data from the state Laboratory of Hygiene also didn’t find clear evidence of wastewater COVID-19 levels preceding increases in case numbers.
Looking ahead
The state Laboratory of Hygiene has funding to continue COVID-19 wastewater testing through July 2023, Fadness said. He expects the city of Eau Claire to keep collecting and sending wastewater samples at least until then.
“We’re doing this because it provides valuable health information to our community,” he said. “As long as the funding is there, we’ll keep doing it … it takes a little bit of teamwork and it’s all gone pretty smoothly.”
The DHS has compiled wastewater COVID-19 data from dozens of treatment plants around the state at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/wastewater.htm.
In a call with reporters last week, chief medical officer for DHS’s Bureau of Communicable Diseases Dr. Ryan Westergaard described the wastewater testing program as “frankly, a surprising success.”
“We haven’t used that type of technology for awareness of respiratory virus infections, ever,” Westergaard said. “... I wouldn’t say it gives us better data than case (numbers), but it’s another dimension, potentially as a warning sign for where cases are increasing.”