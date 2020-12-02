Retired Eau Claire firefighter Tim Deziel, center, who now works with the Eau Claire County area's Township Fire Department, rings a bell as other first responders applaud nurses entering Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire on Wednesday morning. First responders showed their appreciation to health care workers at the start of their shift at the Eau Claire hospital, and plan to visit other local hospitals this week as well. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.