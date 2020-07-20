Eau Claire teachers on Monday pleaded with the Eau Claire school board to consider additional safety precautions when deciding if school buildings will reopen this fall.
Some teachers proposed students wear masks nearly full time; others asked for completely virtual learning in the fall.
“Tonight’s discussion on this back-to-school proposal is likely the most important decision this school board will ever have to make,” said Mark Goings, president of the Eau Claire Association of Educators.
The school board had not taken a vote on the reopening plan by the Leader-Telegram’s press time Monday evening.
The plan, which the Eau Claire school district released last week, would bring most K-12 students back to in-person classes for two days per week.
Under the plan, teachers would also offer an all-virtual option for any K-12 student who wants to learn online.
In the proposed plan:
Kindergarten and 3rd through 12th grade students would attend in-person classes for two days per week, virtual learning for the other three day. Students would be assigned to a Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday cohort for in-person classes.
1st and 2nd grade students would attend in-person classes four days per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Pre-K students would attend in-person classes only two days per week, either in a Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday cohort.
For special education students, programming options would be “determined on an individual basis.”
All classes would be held virtually on Wednesdays, district-wide, so classrooms can be cleaned and disinfected.
Goings asked the board to consider reverting to 100% online learning at least until November, pointing to a continuing spread of COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County.
“Over last three weeks or so, identified cases and deaths have been on an upward trajectory at the state, national and local levels. Is now really the time to have 11,000 students and staff meeting in face-to-face situations?” Goings said. “We are in uncharted waters, and we need to get this right.”
In Eau Claire County, daily new cases have risen by 50% in the first two weeks of July compared to the last two weeks of June, and consistently about a third of people who test positive don’t have any connection to a known case, according to county data. Total cases of the virus have topped 400, and two coronavirus patients in the county have died.
Dan Wilson, a special education teacher at Memorial High School, said teachers won’t be able to ensure “seamless” instruction if they’re trying to teach in-person and online classes at the same time.
“If there’s one thing teachers have learned this past spring, it’s that in-person and online teaching is completely different,” Wilson said, adding that he expects “an even greater shortage of substitute teachers this fall.”
Brian Wiltgen, a South Middle School teacher, also spoke in favor of keeping students home to learn this school year.
“If you’re not willing to sit in a classroom with 15 other students for eight hours, then why should staff and students be put in that situation?” Wiltgen said, addressing the board Monday. The board has met virtually using videoconferencing since March.
About 87% of 255 teachers who responded to an Eau Claire Association of Educators survey were in favor of students wearing masks most of the time while in school buildings, said Amy Carlson Sather, 7th grade teacher at Northstar Middle School and ECAE representative.
Most of the respondents were “uncomfortable” with the district’s plan, Carlson Sather said. She advocated for masks and face shields being provided to teachers and students.
Beth Smith, a DeLong Middle School teacher, asked the board to require students to wear masks at all times, except for lunch, music classes and other special circumstances.
“Some say requiring masks is not enforceable. I disagree,” Smith said. “ … It is a minor inconvenience to bear for the benefit of all. We owe nothing less to our kids and staff.”
At the school board’s Monday meeting, four parents spoke in favor of bringing students back to school five days per week, and three said they supported an all-virtual school year, citing safety reasons.
The school board was set to discuss and possibly vote on the school reopening proposal Monday evening.
The state Department of Public Instruction last month released its advice for school reopenings, calling for masks, screening students and staff for COVID-19 symptoms, a maximum of 10 students per class and keeping school buildings open for as little as two days each week.
Eau Claire schools Superintendent Michael Johnson said last week the cost of the reopening plan will depend on how many families will choose the 100% virtual learning option, but he expected staffing to continue to be the district’s largest expense, followed by personal protective equipment.
The district hasn’t made a ruling yet on fall athletic programs; it’s waiting for guidance from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association, according to the district’s website.
As for restarting extracurricular activities, the district said it will follow Health Department guidelines.
Pass-fail grading, which went into effect for most spring 2020 classes after schools shuttered in March, was temporary. This fall students can expect a return to regular grading: standards-based grading for pre-kindergarten through 5th grade students, and the letter-grade system for 6th through 12th grade.
In other school district news:
- Northstar Middle School assistant principal Kathryn Schiefelbein will be the newest principal at Meadowview Elementary School, replacing Kurt Madsen, who was named North High School principal this summer.
- The board voted unanimously to award a bid for installation and maintenance of a solar project on the roofs of Memorial and North high schools to Eagle Point Solar of Dubuque, Iowa.