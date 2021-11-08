CHIPPEWA FALLS — Despite professing to being “a little nervous,” nine-year-old Sammy Didion of Eau Claire immediately hopped up from his chair in excitement seconds after getting his first COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the Marshfield Clinic—Chippewa Center in Chippewa Falls.
Sammy and his twin brother Henry Didion, along with sisters Nora, 10, and Cornelia, 7, Bullwinkel of Chippewa Falls, were the first kids in the newly-eligible age group to get the first of their Pfizer shots through a Marshfield Clinic location in the Chippewa Valley.
“I’m a little nervous, but I thought I was going to be more nervous when the day came,” said Nora Bullwinkel. “I’m pretty excited.”
As for Cornelia Bullwinkel, she said she’s excited to visit her friends’ houses again.
Hospitals, pharmacies, health departments and other health care organizations can now administer a smaller, pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to five- to 11-year-olds in Wisconsin, the Health Department announced Friday. It marked the first week that many children under 12 across the U.S. were eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Wisconsin’s health department has not yet published data on how many five- to 11-year-olds received the vaccine over the weekend, but 45% of 12- to 15-year-olds statewide are fully vaccinated. That rate is slightly higher in Eau Claire County, where 53% of 12- to 15-year-olds are fully vaccinated, along with 56% of the general population.
“We’ve been just waiting for this to be available the whole fall,” said Callie Didion, mom to Sammy and Henry, at the Chippewa Falls clinic Monday morning. “We were hoping it would be earlier before school. Our kids were quarantined at the beginning of school, so we were worried about the school year. It makes us feel so much better now, especially with the holiday season … we can feel safer gathering with our family, especially our elderly family members. We’re just ready.”
Dr. Briana Kirt of Chippewa Falls, mom to Nora and Cornelia, said the family has been concerned about COVID-19 transmission in schools: “I’m going to feel more confident about them being safe there.”
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses, 21 days apart for the best protection in both adults and kids.
Research trials in about 3,100 children found the vaccine to be 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children between five and 11, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No serious side effects were found in the ongoing study, and the immune response of kids five through 11 was comparable to the immune responses in people 16 to 25 years old, the FDA said Oct. 29.
People can find vaccine providers by visiting vaccines.gov, by texting their zip code to 438829 or by calling 1-800-232-0233.
“Anyone who can get vaccinated, including kids, lowers their chance of getting seriously ill from COVID- 19 and spreading it to others,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Health Department, in a statement Friday. “Safety is a top priority and there have been several steps in the process to make sure that this vaccine is safe for children. We are so excited that this vaccine is available in our community.”