CHIPPEWA FALLS — Western Wisconsin reached another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, as seven more residents have died from the virus, bringing the total to 800 deaths across a 12-county area.
Barron County reported six deaths Monday, while Chippewa County recorded the other death. Statewide, 37 Wisconsin residents died from the virus between Saturday and Monday, while another 8,436 cases were recorded over those three days.
With the six deaths, Barron County is now averaging 234.3 deaths per 100,000 residents, well ahead of the state’s average of 161.1 deaths per 100,000 residents. Chippewa County is now averaging 204.2 deaths per 100,000 residents. Rusk and Clark counties also are above 200 deaths per 100,000 residents. All four counties have a lower vaccination rate than the state’s average.
The 12 counties reached a combined 700 deaths on Oct. 26 — less than two months ago. The region reached 600 deaths on Aug. 8. November was the second deadliest month of the year for the 12-county region, with the most virus-related fatalities since January. Statewide, 9,381 Wisconsin residents have now died from virus-related symptoms.
Roughly 59.4% of Wisconsin residents have received their first COVID-19 vaccine, including 70.9% of all adults ages 18 and older, according to the state’s Department of Health Services. The agency still has not divulged data on vaccinations among children ages 5 to 11.
Of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, only Dane and Door counties are ahead of the national average, where 72% of Americans have now been vaccinated, including 84.3% of all adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.