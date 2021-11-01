CHIPPEWA FALLS — While COVID-19-related deaths are on the decline nationwide, fatalities continue to climb in western Wisconsin.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the nation is now averaging 1,332 virus-related deaths daily, which is an 18% decline from a week ago.
However, 12 counties in western Wisconsin combined for 45 deaths in October. That is an increase from 42 in September, and it is also the highest one-month total since January. In comparison, those 12 counties had fewer than 20 combined deaths each month between March and August.
Barron and Eau Claire counties led with eight deaths each; Clark County reported six; Chippewa County had five; Dunn, Rusk and St. Croix counties with four each; Pepin and Pierce counties two each; and Buffalo and Jackson counties one each.
Trempealea County — which is the only area county that is above the state’s average vaccination rate — is the only county in the region that didn’t record an October virus-related death.
Rusk County has had more deaths (18) since June 1 than prior to that date (17), when vaccines became readily available.
Overall, the state is reporting 8,495 deaths, an increase of 36 since Thursday. Also, the state has recorded another 6,489 cases over the past four days, an average of 1,622 each day.
The state’s overall vaccination rate remains at 57.8% of all residents having at least one dose, including 69% of all adults with one dose. However, only Trempealeau County (62.5%) is ahead of the state’s vaccination rate among the dozen western Wisconsin counties. Taylor, Clark and Rusk counties remain the only areas in the state that haven’t reached a 40% threshold of residents with at least one dose.
Wisconsin as a whole remains behind the national vaccination rate, which is at 66.8% of residents with at least one vaccination, including 80.0% of residents ages 18 and older.